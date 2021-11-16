5 wonderful winter walks in Suffolk
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Wrap up warm and try out one of these wonderful walks in Suffolk this winter.
1. The Snape Heath and River Pub Walk
Take this picturesque circular route at sunrise or sundown for beautiful pastel skies over the River Alde. There are also two popular pubs (The Golden Key and The Crown Inn) at the start/finish, so you're spoilt for choice for an after walk meal. For full details of the walk, click here: www.alltrails.com/suffolk/the-snape-heath-and-river-pub-walk.
2. Thornam Walks
Take a wander around the family-friendly Thornham Walks with its miles of footpaths, imaginative sculptures, historic hall and ancient oaks. Find out more about the magic of Thornam Walks here: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/explore-thornham-walks-in-eye-suffolk
3. Lavenham and Brent Eleigh Circular
Lavenham is a famously beautiful village thanks to its gorgeous historic buildings and because it has apperead in several films such as Stanley Kubrick's Barry Lyndon and the Harry Potter franchise. However the nearby Brent Eligh is equally just as pretty, take the walk and decide for yourself. For full details of the walk, click here: www.alltrails.com/suffolk/lavenham-and-brent-eleigh
4. Dunwich Heath
Traverse the always pretty landscape of Dunwich Heath this winter to witness the beauty of frost tipped heather and gorse and breath in the fresh sea air as you look out over the Dunchwich Heath Cliff. The heath is open from dawn till dusk during the winter months but the car park itself is only open from 9 am to 4 pm so beyond those hours Dunwich Heath can only be accessed by foot.
5. Melton to Woodbridge Riverside Walk
Stroll down the pretty riverside path alongside the River Deben from Melton to Woodbridge and perhaps make a whole day of it by taking a walk around the famous archelogical burial site Sutton Hoo too. For full details of the walk, click here: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/walks/melton-woodbridge-walk
