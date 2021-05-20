Be Ethel Ready in the Peak

Published: 9:34 AM May 20, 2021 Updated: 9:41 AM May 20, 2021

All summit-bagging hillwalkers will be familiar with the Munros in Scotland and the Wainwrights in the Lake District. But now there’s a new hill walking challenge to 95 of the highest summits in the Peak District – nicknamed the “Ethels”.

They’re named in tribute to Ethel Haythornthwaite, the pioneering environmentalist and founder of the Peak District and South Yorkshire branch of the Campaign for the Protection of Rural England (CPRE).

Mapped and listed on a new Smartphone app released to coincide with the branch’s 97th birthday in May, the Ethels are all the Peak District summits over 400m (1,312ft) above sea level, and include some other lower prominent hills.

It was long-time CPRE supporter Doug Colton who came up with the Ethels idea. Doug worked with CPRE to create the app, nicknamed “Ethel Ready” (after the 10th century King Ethelred the Unready – who was not “unready” but merely poorly advised), which can be downloaded for both Apple and Android devices. It also includes a tick-list accumulator that allows you to work your way through the hills at your own rate. Although some hardy hillwalkers or runners might be tempted to have a crack at all of them at one go, it is thought most people will want to take it more steadily, maybe ticking off just one or two a year.

Ethel Haythornthwaite created the local countryside charity in 1924. She found refuge in the beautiful countryside of the Peak District after her husband Captain Henry Gallimore was killed in the First World War. She was only 22 years old at the time.

“Ethel was lost in grief,” explained CPRE chief executive Tomo Thompson. “Her parents suggested that she took restorative walks in the Peak District and surrounding countryside. Those walks and landscapes had a profound effect of her, and literally changed her life. She went on to create the charity we now know as CPRE Peak District and South Yorkshire.”

Working with her second husband, Lt. Col. Gerald Haythornthwaite, later chairman of the Planning Control Committee of the Peak District National Park, she was also a key figure in creating the Peak District as Britain’s first national park 70 years ago this year.

Tomo continued: “On our 97th birthday we wanted to give something back to the communities that have supported us, and we also wanted to inspire others to come to this remarkable part of England.”

The smartphone app maps all 95 Ethels and lists them by name with their height and grid reference. They range from the 287m summit of Thorpe Cloud at the gateway to Dovedale in the White Peak to the remote moorland summits of Kinder Scout (636m), Bleaklow (628m) and Black Hill (581m) in the northern Dark Peak.

To be ready to find out more about the Ethels, click on the following links: to download the app for an Google Android device, go to: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.colton.ethel_ready&gl=GB, or to download the app for an Apple device, go to: https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/ethel-ready/id1559545575

Ethel Haythornthwaite features as one of the subjects in Roly Smith’s latest book, Walking Class Heroes (Signal Press, £9.99)