Win a 2 night stay at The Bishop and The Bison in York

Published: 9:45 AM November 26, 2020    Updated: 6:00 PM December 17, 2020
Bishopthorpe dining room

Bishopthorpe dining room - Credit: Archant

Enjoy five-star hospitality in the ancient city of York

The Bishop and The Bison

The Bishop and The Bison - Credit: Archant

The Bishop & The Bison offers a unique interpretation of the British bed and breakfast. Immerse yourself in the luxury and comfort of this independent boutique hotel located in the ancient city of York. The hotel is ideal for a romantic couple’s weekend away, as luxury accommodation for the York Races, or for those seeking the arts, history and heritage.

All guests enjoy five-star hospitality, a hearty breakfast of the finest local ingredients, free high-speed wifi throughout the property, the gorgeous Bishopthorpe Dining Room and an outside courtyard for breakfast or for an afternoon drink, or more comfort and relaxation in the President’s Lounge.

The prize will be a 2 night stay with breakfast for 2 people with a bottle of champagne on arrival, subject to availability.

www.bishopofyork.com

