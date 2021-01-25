Food And Drink Homes and Gardens Lifestyle People Things To Do Travel Subscribe
Great British Life

Photographic installation raises awareness of isolation

Published: 7:26 PM January 25, 2021    Updated: 2:11 PM January 27, 2021
Lonely Existence (photo: Simon Isaac)

Lonely Existence (photo: Simon Isaac) - Credit: Archant

The Green Light Trust highlights isolation, social exclusion and loneliness in new digital campaign

The Green Light Trust has launched a digital campaign to highlight the ever-growing problem of isolation, social exclusion and loneliness.

The campaign, David Come Home, is built around a video and digital photography virtual exhibition, which is the work of Simon Isaac.

Simon has exhibited his photographic work in the USA, South America and across mainland Europe, drawing inspiration from the world around him to highlight issues which are important through his creative vision.

Research conducted by You Gov, released in October, showed that 34% of people in the Eastern region alone withdraw from others to avoid rejection, while loneliness and isolation have long been an area of concern for older generations.

‘We are delighted to be the recipient of the fundraising activity from this virtual exhibition and to be part of the campaign to highlight this growing issue across all generations,’ said Tom Brown, CEO of Green Light Trust.

‘We are committed to drawing attention to isolation and loneliness, which can result in broken lives, and in providing solutions which transforms futures.’

To find out more see davidcomehome.co.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 6 great woodland walks in the Peak District
  2. 2 5 million pound properties for sale in Derbyshire
  3. 3 9 of Yorkshire’s best bakeries
  1. 4 Win a short break at Landal Darwin Forest
  2. 5 Win a 12 bottle case of mixed wines and champagne from Wharf Side Wines
  3. 6 Win a signed limited edition print by Fiona Odle
  4. 7 Win a stunning brass table lamp from Opulental
  5. 8 Yorkshire Wolds walk - Thixendale to Hanging Grimston
  6. 9 10 Yorkshire walks near the Pennine Way
  7. 10 4 interesting places to visit in the Peak District
Essex Life

Don't Miss

Derbyshire Life

6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Derbyshire Life

Logo Icon

Yorkshire Life

Steph McGovern on her new lunchtime show, Steph’s Packed Lunch

Susan Griffiths

person

Derbyshire Life | Promotion

A positive outlook for the housing market for 2021

Claire Sargent

Author Picture Icon

Derbyshire Life

The ultimate 5-day walk: Along the Derwent Valley Way

Derek Latham

person
Comments powered by Disqus