10 of Kent's fabulous Farm Shops

1 Perry Court Farm, Wye

Farming has been in the Fermor family’s blood for so long, they can’t remember a time without it. Even the surname itself is a medieval spelling of ‘farmer’. The current farm was bought by the family in the 1940s, and after a period growing mainly strawberries, it now focuses on heritage varieties and sustainable crops – with famous homemade apple crisps, juice and fruit bars. With a farm shop in operation since 1965, it has to be one of the oldest in Kent. Just outside Wye, and boasting a tearoom, it’s well worth a visit. You can buy everything from fresh fruit and veg, to bread from local bakeries, meat from MB Farms in Faversham and even cut flowers and pet food.

Canterbury Road, Wye TN25 4ES perrycourtfarm.co.uk



2 Groombridge Farm Shop

Seasonal eating doesn't get much better than local farm-shop asparagus every May



Opening in 1993 as ‘The Asparagus Hut’, this former seasonal stall by a crossroads between Tunbridge Wells and Groombridge has grown into a much-loved hub for local producers. From its own local asparagus, harvested each spring, and berries in the summer months, to a huge range of produce sourced locally, its focus is on seasonality, protecting the environment and supporting small local businesses. Embracing the farm shop ethos that you should know where everything you eat comes from, it sources around 90 per cent of its stock from within Kent and Sussex.

Groombridge Farm Shop, Tunbridge Wells TN3 9LY groombridgefarmshop.co.uk



3 Lower Ladysden Farm, Goudhurst

If you’re looking for pick-your-own in this part of Kent, this place comes highly recommended. As much of a family day out as it is a farm shop, alongside a wide range of fresh, local produce, you can get lost in the maize maze in the summer months, grab some asparagus straight from the field in spring, plunder their pumpkin patch in October and drop in for a delicious coffee and a snack at their café. Selling a lot of their own fruit and vegetables, and holding regular events throughout the year too, it’s a popular choice.

Winchet Hill, Goudhurst TN17 1JX lowerladysden.co.uk



4 Broadditch Farm Shop, Southfleet

Another established family farm which opened a shop in 1990 to offer their harvest directly to customers, Broadditch offers a mix of produce grown in their own fields, artisan foods from local producers and selected items from other growers in Kent. Set on a 470-acre farm that’s been owned by the Harris family for more than 170 years, they, too, like to host family-friendly events. Though its famous Halloween scare event has been scrapped after 21 years, from the summer’s maize experience to its Christmas market, there’s often something happening, so check the website for details.

New Barn Road, Southfleet DA13 9PU broadditch.co.uk



5 Macknade Food Hall, Faversham

More of a foodie destination than a farm shop, this vast food hall – one of the largest in the south east – grew over six generations from a humble farming business to a successful farm shop and it’s now has become of Kent’s leading brands. When it comes to quality food and drink, you’ll find it all under one roof here. There’s an in-house butcher, a florist, a deli, larder essentials, a wine store, and of course all sorts of fruit and vegetables. And there’s even a collection of street food stalls, where you can order wood-fired pizzas, tacos crepes and bao buns, as well as an excellent café.

Selling Road, Faversham ME13 8XF macknade.com

6 Silcocks, Tenterden

In the village of St Michael’s, Tenterden, Silcocks has been running its farm shop since 2003. Selling meat and dairy from their own organic farm, it’s known for its cheeses, meat and ice cream in particular. And along with all the fresh produce you’d expect, there are also plants to peruse at the courtyard shop and a pretty café – there’s even a function room for hire if you fancy a special spot on the farm for an event.

Grange Road, St Michael’s TN30 6TL silcocksfarm-organics.co.uk



7 Algar Lodge, Deal

One of the county’s newest farm shops, Algar Lodge opened in 2020 after delays caused by lockdown. On the site of a previous farm shop but completely rebuilt from the ground up, it’s now a sleek and modern building with a spacious shop and a popular café. Just at the beginning of its journey, especially when compared to some of the county’s oldest shops, it’s already gained a great reputation for its cooked breakfasts.

Sandwich Road, Deal CT14 0AS Search ‘Algar Lodge Farm’ on Facebook



8 Haywards, Hadlow

Operating alongside its established butchers business, Haywards opened its farm shop in 2016 and it’s achieved a great deal in a relatively short time. As well as offering loads of fruit and veg, pantry goods, kitchen ready products and more, they’ve expanded the outside space to create a courtyard for public events – including South African braais in the summer. They even do outside catering with hog roasts and barbecues.

Tonbridge Road, Hadlow TN11 0AH haywardsbutchers.co.uk



9 The Egg Machine at Bank Farm, Aldington

Look out for the 24-hour egg dispenser at Bank Farm, Aldington - handy if you fancy a fried egg sandwich at 3 in the morning...



A farm shop with a difference, this one is best described as a vending machine for fresh, local produce. The ground-breaking idea sees a giant, custom-made machine with numerous compartments filled with punnets of fruit, local jams, meat pies and of course eggs. Changed daily, you simply pay at the machine for the compartment you’d like and it opens. You can also order online and the team will fill a compartment for you to collect from. Best of all, it’s open 24 hours a day. We’re told the Scotch eggs are particularly tempting.

Bank Road, Aldington TN25 7DF theeggmachine.shop

10 Quex Barn, Birchington

Another big name in this business, Quex Barn is a large shop with a deli, a wet fish counter, a butcher, bakery, a coffee shop, fruit and veg, cut flowers and its own pizza restaurant. All set in a historic barn and its outbuildings, you’ll also find an on-site barber and a beautician – so in theory you can get your nails done, do your shopping and then have some lunch.

Quex View Road, Birchington CT7 0BB www.quexbarn.com

Others to try

But this just a sample of the huge list of Kent’s farm shops, with other favourites including the quaint Old Tractor Shed in Brookland on the Romney Marsh, the small but mighty Biddenden Farm Shop, Chart Farm in Seal, Fuller’s in Eridge, Frankie’s in Staplehurst, Cranbrook Farm Shop, Kelsey’s in Sidcup, Hartley Dyke in Cranbrook, Flint & Oak in Westerham and Taywell in Goudhurst.



