12 great Devon food and drink ideas for Christmas

The perfect Christmas Day spread can easily be achieved by shopping locally in Devon. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AMELIA THURSTON discovers why there is so much to feel better about when you shop for food and drink goodies locally this festive season

In these days when we’re all looking to reduce our carbon footprint, Christmas can rise out of the annual calendar like a climate-threatening tsunami. It is, after all, the time of maximum spend and consumption - a brief midwinter frenzy of eating and drinking alongside present-giving and receiving. Which is why more and more people are looking to make theirs a local Christmas.

Various research studies have found that purchasing locally grown, reared or produced food and drink for the festivities can save literally hundreds of thousands of food miles. A few years ago, Taste of the West revealed that locally sourced festive dinner ingredients could be worth almost £20 million to the region’s economy.

Research also shows that when it comes to sourcing food and drink ethically and responsibly, buying local is actually the nation’s favourite way to shop. A survey carried by the Institute of Grocery and Distribution (IGD) found that consumers were more than three times keener on local products than those promoted as being “fair trade” or organic.

Taste of the West chief executive John Sheaves agrees: “Provenance, quality and integrity – that’s what it’s all about. These three elements come together so that here in the South West we can provide a fantastic array of fantastic produce. The variety of what we have to offer in this region is better than anywhere else in the country.”

Hayley Reynolds, a board member at Food Drink Devon, adds: “Sourcing local food and drink for your family festivities can be fun and satisfying. And the same goes for buying presents, especially this year when the COP26 event highlighted the things we need to do to help protect the planet.

“Buying local can, obviously, reduce those worrying food-miles drastically - and that’s got to be good for the carbon situation especially at a time when there are so many difficulties in the global supply system. I think many agree, you just feel better having made the effort to find local treats - whether they are edible or drinkable."

All of which is why Hayley has put together a special Devon gift selection here highlighting 12 great ways to support Devon food and drink producers this Christmas:

Festive Drink

Sandford Orchard’s Christmas Shop is brimming with fantastic festive gifts. - Credit: Matt Austin

1. Sandford Orchards

An award-winning range of ciders including Devon Red, Devon Dry and Devon Mist and fruit ciders; blackberry flavoured Fanny’s Bramble, Berry Lane using perfectly ripe raspberries, Old Blossom made from delicate Elderflower and an invigorating and zingy Cider Ginger.

Sandford Orchard’s Christmas Shop is brimming with fantastic festive gifts including the new Devon Red Mini Keg & Glass Set (RRP £21.99), an Ice Cider Gift Box (£23.50) and a selection of cider hampers and gift packs.

Cove Cocktail Kits will add a bit of fun to any occasion. - Credit: Cove Vodka

2. Devon Cove

Kick-start your festive celebrations with Cove Cocktail Kits - perfect for enjoying a delicious tipple at home with friends and family, or an ideal gift. Priced from £24.90 per kit which create two to four cocktails, Cove Cocktail Kits will add a bit of fun to any occasion.

Awarded ‘Gold’ at the Taste of the West Awards, luxuriously smooth Cove Vodka is included in numerous kits alongside Cove Damson Liqueur and Cove Coffee Liqueur. And for a unique festive treat, Cove Cocktails have developed Christmas Eve Boxes for adults - they include a Cocktail Kits, Salcombe Dairy Bean to Bar Christmas Pudding Chocolate and luxury Mince Pies.

Try a bottle of Christmas escapism in the form of Salcombe Gin’s new ‘Seamist’ liquid garnish for Salcombe Gin ‘Rose Sainte Marie’. - Credit: Salcombe Gin

3. Salcombe Distilling Co

The company has won a plethora of international and regional awards since its launch in 2016. Salcombe Distilling is highlighting the availability of gift vouchers for the Salcombe Gin School - £110 for one person or £160 for two sharing a still.

Enjoy the ultimate gin school experience at Salcombe Gin's outstanding distilling laboratory by taking charge of a mini copper still in which you develop and distil your very own 70cl bottle of gin to take home.

Or try a bottle of Christmas escapism in the form of Salcombe Gin’s new ‘Seamist’ liquid garnish for Salcombe Gin ‘Rose Sainte Marie’. This can be served on any occasion but is the perfect pairing for adding a touch of festive sparkle to your ‘Rose & Tonic’ experience during the festive season. The unique garnish atomiser has been distilled and crafted with olive, coastal botanicals and Cornish sea salt to encapsulate the essence of the Mediterranean Sea.

Luscombe Drinks has something for every occasion and every taste. - Credit: Luscombe Drinks

4. Luscombe Drinks

With its famous flavourful range of premium organic soft drinks, Luscombe Drinks has something for every occasion and every taste - from elegant alternatives to alcohol to delicious additions to mocktails and cocktails. All of Luscombe’s drinks can be purchased online here.

Always popular at Christmas is the chilled organic Damascene Rose Bubbly, an elegant alternative to Champagne. Another festive favourite is Luscombe’s Ginger Beer Gift Pack which includes four 27cl bottles made up of their famed Hot, Cool and Passionate Ginger Beers. The Ginger Beer Gift Pack is available to buy online priced at £12.99.

Salcombe Brewery' range will make a unique gift for any beer lover. - Credit: Adam Weatherley

5. Salcombe Brewery Co

Salcombe Brewery Co. produces a range of award-winning premium cask ale and keg products at its innovative Estuary View brewery which nestles in the Devon countryside above the world famous Salcombe Estuary.

Their brand new Salcombe Beer Club is a three-, six- or twelve-month subscription package for its much-loved beers. Available to buy online at salcombebrewery.com from just £75 for a bronze package, it will make a unique gift for any beer lover.

Wickhams is a one-stop shop for drinks this festive season. - Credit: Wickhams

6. Wickhams

Wickhams is a one-stop shop for drinks this festive season. Try the English Case, £99 - Six bottles of English sparkling, red and white wine - a wine to pair with each course of Christmas lunch or dinner.

Wickhams’ English Case includes Huxbear Classic Sparkling 2017, Sharpham Dart Valley Reserve, Sharpham Pinot Noir, Lyme Bay Chardonnay, Knightor Pinot Noir and Knightor Three Barrel Bacchus.

Owens Coffee courses are the perfect gift for those who take their coffee seriously. - Credit: Owens Coffee

7. Owens Coffee

Learn to make coffee like a professional barista…the UK’s ‘best organic coffee’ company has recently relaunched its popular coffee courses - a perfect gift for those who take their coffee seriously. They include the ‘Coffee Tasting & Brewing Experience’ (£55) - for those wanting to learn more about a range of home brewing methods - and the new ‘Home Barista Masterclass’ (£65) designed for those who’d like a better understanding of their domestic espresso machines.

Other gifts include single pouches of Owens range of coffee beans from £5.60, Discovery Packs for Espresso or Filter £16.07, 3 or 6 month coffee subscriptions (£39) also available online.

Food

Sharpham’s Essential Devon Cheese Board features five Devon classics. - Credit: Sharpham’s Cheese

8. Sharpham Cheese

Sharpham’s Essential Devon Cheese Board (£25) features five artisan cheeses, all Devon classics - Sharpham Brie, Quickes Mature Cheddar and Ticklemore Devon Blue, plus a ‘Grader’s Choice’. Customers receive five pieces (circa 300g each) of artisan cheese individually wrapped along with tasting notes for each, all boxed and ready to go.

Or there’s the Sharpham Cheese Dart Valley Cheese & Wine Selection - £35 - the company’s original and most popular selection mix. Rich and buttery Sharpham Brie, delicate Ticklemore, and velvety Sharpham Rustic. Complete with a bottle of Sharpham Wine’s Dart Valley Reserve 2018 and Peters Yard sourdough crispbreads.

Farm Wilder’s pasture fed meat is from West County farmers who want to bring wildlife back to their farms. - Credit: Faydit Photography

9. Farm Wilder

Delivered to your door, Farm Wilder’s exclusive range of wildlife-friendly, pasture fed meat from West County farmers who want to bring wildlife back to their farms. The range is reared by farmers on Dartmoor, south Devon and east Cornwall who use regenerative farming practices. They work in harmony with the environment to benefit their animals, bringing high quality, high welfare ethically reared meat to your table with exceptional taste and texture.

Boxes start from £70.80 (the Wilder Essentials Box) - a selection of pasture fed beef, lamb and free range chicken. Venison is also available.

Farm Wilder is a non-profit Community Interest Company set up to support farmers who use regenerative farming practices.

Flapjackery makes hand-made flapjacks for delivery to your door. - Credit: Flapjackery

10. Flapjackery

These wonderful hand-made gluten-free creations of unique flavours are handmade in Devon on the edge of Dartmoor using only British oats, locally-sourced West Country ingredients, fair-trade brown sugar and real butter. They’re delivered to your door in recyclable cardboard boxes and have a shelf life of three months.

There are so many different choices, from stocking fillers such as Rudolf’s Favourite Three-Piece Christmas Box (£12), to a main gift like the Christmas Taster Box (£35) which is perfect for wrapping and placing under the tree. You can also add your own personalised message, and choose to have the box gift wrapped (+£2.50).

Hot Smoked's range is for those who are an expert on the barbecue, or have just discovered cooking outdoors. - Credit: Hot Smoked

11. Hot Smoked

Devon-based Hot Smoked has the perfect beautifully packaged gifts to choose from for those who love the outdoors whether you’re an expert on the barbecue, or you’ve just discovered cooking outdoors. When you start cooking, the wonderful aromas of the wood chips curl around and infuse the food, so the wood itself becomes the key ingredient, whether that’s meat or vegetables.

And it's so simple - just pop the wood chips in the smoker, add to the barbecue and smell those delicious flavours. Each kit is packaged in recyclable boxes. We love the BBQ Hot Smoking Kit (£35), the 2019 Gift of the Year and overall Judges Choice, containing packs of wood smoking chips in Oak, Cherry and Beech, a Spicy BBQ Rub, stainless steel smoker box and a 24 page recipe booklet filled with delicious barbecue ideas to inspire you on your hot smoking adventure.

For the perfect gift this Christmas choose from an enticing selection of unique festive Darts Farm hampers. - Credit: Darts Farm

12. Darts Farm Hampers

Continually evolving over the past 25 years, Darts Farm is one of the most exciting shopping experiences in the South West. Definitely worth a visit to stock up on fresh produce grown on the farm for your Christmas banquet and some tasty indulgent treats from the food hall to share with your family and friends.

For the perfect gift this Christmas choose from an enticing selection of unique festive hampers brimming with seasonal produce from their local artisan food and drink producers.

Here are basic reasons why you should buy local this Christmas:

To get delicious produce from passionate, well-informed suppliers who can tell you all about how an item was grown or raised, fed, harvested or killed

You will be putting money into the local economy, which can only be a good thing for your community as a whole

It won’t cost you much more than sourcing all your festive needs from a giant supermarket chain which has bought indiscriminately from anywhere in the world

And you’ll be saving some 36,000 food miles if you source the average festive lunch for eight people locally.