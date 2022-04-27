Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Food And Drink

Win

Win a pair of tickets to masterclass of your choice at the 2022 Stroud Festival of Food and Drink

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 11:45 AM April 27, 2022
2022 Stroud Festival of Food and Drink

2022 Stroud Festival of Food and Drink - Credit: Stroud Festival of Food and Drink

The first ever Stroud Festival of Food and Drink takes place in May with a fantastic line-up of some of the most respected names in the business, showcasing the awesome food and drink venues based in and around Stroud.  

There will be talks and masterclasses taking place in venues throughout the town, featuring the likes of Jay Rayner, Oz Clarke, Loyd Grossman, Jack Stein, Ken Hom, Rustie Lee, Matt Pritchard,  Romy Gill and Guy and Geetie Singh Watson

And that’s just for starters... Stroud’s finest home-grown food producers, chefs and restaurant owners will also be serving up tastings and workshops to suit every palette. Cornhill will host its own Blossom Party with live music and beer. There will be family entertainment and culinary games, live music brunches, street markets. 

We have two pairs of tickets for a selection of talks and masterclasses up for grabs.

Just answer the question and select the event you wish to attend in the online form below.

Fill out my online form.
Cotswold Life
Competitions

Don't Miss

Russell receives the 2,404th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood

Derbyshire Life | Exclusive

Hollywood star Russell Crowe on his favourite spots in the Peak District

Bernard Bale

Logo Icon
Husqvarna robotic mower

Cotswold Life | Win

Win a Husqvarna robotic mower and installation kit

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
The woodland setting creates a peaceful location from which to fully relax and get closer to nature.

Derbyshire Life | Win

Win a short break at Landal Darwin Forest near the Peak District

Derbyshire Life

Logo Icon
Reigate Castle is a secluded spot in the town

Surrey Life

What locals really think about living in Reigate

Faye Bartle

Author Picture Icon