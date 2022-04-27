Win a pair of tickets to masterclass of your choice at the 2022 Stroud Festival of Food and Drink

Win

The first ever Stroud Festival of Food and Drink takes place in May with a fantastic line-up of some of the most respected names in the business, showcasing the awesome food and drink venues based in and around Stroud.

There will be talks and masterclasses taking place in venues throughout the town, featuring the likes of Jay Rayner, Oz Clarke, Loyd Grossman, Jack Stein, Ken Hom, Rustie Lee, Matt Pritchard, Romy Gill and Guy and Geetie Singh Watson

And that’s just for starters... Stroud’s finest home-grown food producers, chefs and restaurant owners will also be serving up tastings and workshops to suit every palette. Cornhill will host its own Blossom Party with live music and beer. There will be family entertainment and culinary games, live music brunches, street markets.

We have two pairs of tickets for a selection of talks and masterclasses up for grabs.

Just answer the question and select the event you wish to attend in the online form below.