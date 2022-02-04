Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
3 of the best places in Kent for Chocolate

Julie Friend

Published: 5:37 PM February 4, 2022
Artisserie Patisserie

Tastes as good as it looks: Artisserie Patisserie - Credit: Artisserie Patisserie

These chocolates are simply too good to savour only on Valentine's Day

Artisserie Patisserie
Handmade chocolates are on sale (as well as scrumptious cakes and pastries) at this new Tenterden venture from esteemed West House, Biddenden, chef, Graham Garret and award-winning pastry chef, Chris Underwood. Expect sweet treats that taste as divine as they look artisserie.uk

Cocoa Retreat 

Cocoa Retreat

Cocoa Retreat - from bean to bar, with heart shaped chocolates an option, too - Credit: Cocoa Retreat


Based in Penshurst, Oenone takes the cocoa beans, roasts them, and then produces the most special of chocolate bars, where purity of flavour is all. That said, there's time for Valentine whimsy, too - with a bag of mixed chocolate hearts at £4
cocoaretreat.co.uk

Serendipity

Serendipity

Less a box of chocolates, more a gastronomic experience: Serendipity - Credit: Serendipity


Chocolatier Lauren of Herne Bay  has an adventurous mind and palate and combines flavours that you might think won’t work, but do - and how! Hard to resist her Pickled Raspberry gel and  Rosemary Crème de cassis ganache bon bons, with a wide variety of other chocolates besides - Tia Maria cold-brew caramel, anyone?  
See instagram seren_dipity0106 or facebook.com/serendipitychocs

Kent Life
Kent News

