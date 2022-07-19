5 of the best...Cheshire gins

We are so lucky to have an abundance of gin distilleries here in Cheshire, here's my pick for summer

The Edge Gin

Mike and Claire have been fortunate to have travelled the world over the past 18 years, due to their work on cruise ships. When the time came to settle down, they took the brace decision to establish their own gin brand, and their London Dry has gained rave reviews since they made their first batch 2018. A secret blend of botanicals all work in perfect harmony to make their gin sublimely smooth and moreish. Try a gin tasting tour where you get to sample three double gin and tonics and enjoy a tour of the distillery, or have a sit and a sip in their purpose-built bar and try one of The Edge Gin's recommended serves.

theedgegin.co.uk

Cheshire Distillery

Located in Old Corn Barn on Turnock Farm, Cheshire Distillery is part of the illustrious Capesthorne Hall Estate in Siddington. Surrounded by lakes, fields, forest and wildlife you can be easily believe you are in the wilderness, but are only a stone's throw from Alderley Edge, Macclesfield and Congleton. I love the simple and chic packaging (making it a perfect gift) along with the flavours on offer which include their Rhubarb and Lavender Gin, and Raspberry and Blueberry Gin (my personal fave)

cheshiredistillery.com

Three Wrens Gin

I love that you can visit Three Wrens and blend your own gin. Along with tasting tours and a gin school, you will find a huge range of flavours that are ideal for gifts for yourself or loved ones. Try their mini Cheshire hamper, with six gins to taste or their Luxury Gin Tasting Gift set, which contains five gold medal winning gins. For the ultimate gin tasting experience, for under £50 you can sample all ten gins with their full collection box. My favourite has got to be the Lemon Verbena and Rose Gin; a gorgeous citrussy gin with a delicate hint of rose.

threewrensgin.com

Nantwich Gin

Packed with flavour and uniquely balanced, the signature London gin was developed in honour of Nantwich town and its rich history and culture. I love the history of Nantwich gin too: it was also made in celebration of John Gerard, was a botanist and Royal Herbalist in Tudor times. With the golden trio of juniper berries, coriander seeds and angelica root, combined with florals of rose and lavender, the sweet Briar Gin is full of historical significance with a punchy taste and colour to match.

cheshirebotanicals.co.uk

Big Hill Distillery

In a competitive world of choice and variety, Big Hill Distillery in Mobberley have created something super-special, the mult-award winning Spirit of George Gin. Inspired by George Mallory, the mountaineer from Mobberley who took part in the first three British expeditions to Mount Everest in the early 1920’s, their hand-crafted gin is deliciously dry with a unique flavour gifted by the use of orange, and Himalayan botanicals including ginger, cloves, cinnamon and cardamom. They have also created an extremely moreish Pink Rose gin, with raspberry, rose, mint and vanilla. Oh my...

bighilldistillery.com