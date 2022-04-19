5 of the best farm shops in Cheshire

We are so lucky to have an abundance of fresh produce grown in Cheshire. Here I pick out five of my favourite farm shops, where you can find the best of what the county has to offer, including fruit, veg, hand-reared and free-range meat, sweet treats - and cheese, of course.

Kenyon Hall Farm, Croft, Warrington

While Kenyon Hall is a favourite all year, for me the best time to visit is in the summer, to pick my own strawberries and raspberries. You will quite simply never taste berries as delicious the ones grown here in Cheshire. Barbara ‘s secret green tomato chutney is one of my favourites and you can also pick up homemade gin, jams and chutney and their seasonally grown fruit and veg. Stock up on delicious Cheshire clotted cream after picking your strawberries in the summer and browse their selection of too tempting gifts.

kenyonhall.co.uk

The Lambing Shed, Knutsford

The Mitchell family have worked this land with a single goal; to bring you the freshest produce and meats with no complications. With their home-reared beef and lamb, straight from Moseley Hall Farm, the journey from pasture to plate is fully traceable, which I love. You can pick up some sweet treats from mum and daughter bakers, Bowl & Whisk, or stock up on your local craft ales and gin. There's also a fabulous cafe, so you can taste the best of Cheshire while you're there.

the-lambing-shed.myshopify.com

The Hollies, Little Budworth & Lower Stretton

The Hollies is one of my favourite places to visit when I’m out on one of my antique shopping days. I always make a detour for their wonderful coffee and cake, and it's great to pick up unusual gifts, too. They offer a great selection of market-fresh fruit and vegetables, homemade pies and deli products and freshly baked breads, along with fine wine and champagne → and I love that they work with 70 local suppliers to fill the shop with the best quality artisan produce.

theholliesfarmshop.co.uk

Cheerbrook, Nantwich

You know how much I love cheese and Cheerbrook has a show-stopping cheese counter where I can always find my favourites and unusual varieties too. The deli and bakery stock the most wonderful, mouth-watering items – the Cheerbrook caramelised onion sausage rolls are just a must-buy for my family! Their Full Monty scotch egg is perfect on your ploughman’s alongside their very own oven-baked ham. I especially love that you can order special grocery boxes for your BBQ’s or afternoon tea, and they can deliver to your door.

cheerbrook.co.uk

Snoutwood Trotters, Great Sankey

Snoutwood are a free-range rare breed pork farm shop and butchery based in Great Sankey, Warrington. I discovered this amazing place over 10 years ago and trust me, you simply will never taste pork like this anywhere else. Wild venison, incredible sausages, bacon, and breakfast packs – Liam and Bex offer a weekly drive-through collection service. Just place your order online for that week.

snoutwoodorders.co.uk

Laura Billington is founder of Graze Cheshire, and author of cookbook, Inspired Grazing