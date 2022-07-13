5 of the best summer wines you can buy in Cheshire

This month Laura Billington has spoken to five of her favourite wine shops in Cheshire to get their recommendations on the perfect summer wine

Morgan Edwards, Knutsford

Cortonesi La Manella Brunello di Montalcino 2016, £46.99: A perfect vintage under the Tuscan sun resulted in grapes with a perfect balance of fruit and acidity. Classic Sangiovese notes of dried cherry, and cranberry accompany a nose replete with soft spices, dried herbs and toasted almonds. We highly recommended this.

Querciabella Chianti Classico Riserva 2017, £32.99: A limited release from Querciabella in the heart of Chianti, the Riserva is an homage to the local Sangiovese grape. With aromas of cigar box and a delicate hint of oak, the palate is dominated by ripe Morello cherry, cranberry, incense and rosemary. Highly recommended.

morganedwards.co.uk

Corks Out, Alderley Edge & Stockton Heath

Our drink of the summer has to be the exceptional rose Cuvee Elle & Lui from Domaine D’Hondrat, located in the Languedoc region in the south of France overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. Its blend of Grenache and Mourvedre produces a clear crystal colour with silver highlights. The flavour has a round and ample attack of white fruits and lychee. We’d pair this with charcuterie, tapas and most Mediterranean cuisine. Available in standard bottle £22 and Magnum £44.

corksout.com

Whitmore and White, Frodsham & Heswall

The Alasia Rosé Brut Alta Langa is a wonderful sparkling rosé, dry and fresh with a lovely bright salmon colour. Traditional methods of production are used to make this sparkling wine from Piemonte, in north west Italy. As good as many rosé Champagnes, perfect with fresh strawberries. Shop online, or pop into one of our two wine shops, where you will also find a continental deli, along with local produce, beers and spirits

whitmoreandwhite.co.uk

Booths, Knutsford & Hale Barns

This summer has seen a continuation of high sales of one of our firm favourites, our very own Booth's Pinot Grigio, priced at £7 a bottle. The mature vineyards of the Venezie region, In North East Italy, produce the grapes used to make this dry, refreshing wine. Grapes are harvested by hand in the autumn and the finished wine is medium bodied with gentle aromas.

Booth’s Pinot Grigio pairs perfectly with salmon and seafood. It also makes a wonderful compliment with chicken, roasted with lemon and herbs. The wine has an aroma of lemon and baked apples, it is fresh and gently acidic. This wine certainly has enough character to take it beyond the aperitif glass.

booths.co.uk

Nomad Wines, Market Drayton, Cheshire/Shropshire border

Chateau Beaulieu, Cuvee Alexandre Provence Rose: a beautifully clear, salmon pink colour with delicate aromas of white flowers, redcurrant, and wild strawberry – this is the perfect summer wine. You can buy online, or you could head to our Cellar & Wine Tasting Room, Nomad @No63 on the Cheshire/Shropshire border, where it’s all about adding value and fun to our range of delicious wines. We do wine flights where you can taste 3 wines side by side and pick your favourite; it’s great fun trying to guess which wine is which!

nomadwine.co.uk

Laura Billington is founder of Graze Cheshire and author of sell-out cook book, Inspired Grazing.