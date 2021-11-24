6 super Norfolk Christmas gift hampers

A hamper always makes a welcome gift for anyone - especially those people who are a bit tricky to buy presents for! These lovely Norfolk suggestions will bring a smile to the faces of any recipients this Christmas.

Norfolk Cheese Selection Hamper, Bakers and Larners

£40, bakersandlarners.co.uk

This hamper allows you to sample several of the county’s best cheeses including Mrs Temple’s Binham Blue, Mrs Temple’s Copys Cloud, Ferndale Farm Norfolk Dapple, Willow Farm Dairy Wissington, and Nortons Chive and Cracked Black Pepper Soft Cheese - so there really is something for everyone. The hamper also includes a yummy Bakers and Larners Onion Marmalade and some Fine Cheese Co Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Sea Salt crackers. Bakers’ famed hamper selection runs from just £25 all the way up to £500.

Seasonal hamper from Staithe Smokehouse - Credit: Staithe Smokehouse

Christmas Hamper, Staithe Smokehouse, Brancaster Staithe

£70, staithesmokehouse.co.uk

Now these things of beauty are only available to pick up at the Smokehouse on December 23 and 24 (9am to 5pm) - but boy are they worth it. They include smoked salmon, kiln roasted smoked salmon and mackerel, smoked shell on prawns and crevettes, homemade smoked salmon mousse, smoked salt, Montys Mustard, Nortons soft cheese, homemade paninis and, finally, smoked mussels. And, as you call to collect, you can have a drink at The White Horse next door. Result!

Christmas Greetings from Jarrold - Credit: Jarrold

Christmas Greetings hamper, Jarrold

£55, jarrold.co.uk

Jarrold invites you to spread the festive joy with the Christmas Greetings Hamper – just one from their choice of 20 – packed with a range of sweet and savoury luxuries. Some of the treats in this super selection include Norfolk-made Booja-Booja chocolates, Bishop’s Leap Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, Himalayan Sea Salt & Black Pepper Savoury Biscuits, Ballancourt Chicken Liver Pâté with Cognac and a Gold Crown Bakery Cherry & Almond Cake. Who do you know who deserves all of this? You can also create your own gift selection...

Norfolk delights from Norfolk in a Box - Credit: Norfolk in a Box

Norfolk In A Box, Norfolk Luxury Hamper

£50, norfolkinabox.co.uk

This hamper, from west-Norfolk-based Norfolk In A Box is filled with lovely products from all over the county, and makes a great gift for the foodie in your life, It includes Norfolk-sourced chocolate, chilli honey sauce, popcorn, apple juice, tea, binham blue, honey, sweet chilli chutney, cake and shortbread biscuits.

Green Pastures offer hampers full of Norfolk produce - Credit: Green Pastures

Green Pastures Norfolk Hamper

£various, Greenpasturesnursery.co.uk

Green Pastures in Bergh Apton specialises in local produce so there’s plenty of contenders for a hamper with a truly local flavour. You can choose from local jams, pickles, marmalade, honey, chocolate, cookies, pickles, oils, dressings, sauces, wine, beer or cider and much more; all produced by our wonderful Norfolk food producers. You can even have a gin hamper or chocolate hamper, or a hamper for dad or mum...

The Feed makes hampers up from Norfolk ingredients - Credit: The Feed

The Feed Norfolk hampers

From £39.50 thefeed.org.uk

How about a hamper packed with luxury Norfolk food and drink, including a voucher for a meal out for the lucky recipients - and the knowledge that the profits all go towards preventing poverty, hunger and homelessness in Norwich? The Feed is a Norwich social enterprise which runs popular cafes for all in Waterloo Park and on Prince of Wales Road. It also has a community fridge and serves hot meals, inside, for vulnerable people six days a week. The Feed’s Christmas hampers were hugely popular last year and are back by popular demand - packed with Norfolk-produced goodies. including (depending on the hamper ordered) chocolate, cookies, crisps, marmalade, sauces, puddings, tea, coffee and more.

