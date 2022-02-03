Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Say it with chocolate this Valentine's Day with these Lancashire and Lakeland chocolatiers

Paul Mackenzie

Published: 9:59 AM February 3, 2022
Woman's hand holding a chocolate heart. Cute gift from beloved. Red rose with chocolate box of heart

If music be the food of love, chocolate is a close second - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Slattery Patissier & Chocolatiers

This third-generation family-run business has been making luxury chocolates on the premises since 1967. As well as cream cakes, tarts, pastries, tortes and gateaux, they also make Belgian Chocolates on the premises every day. In their three-storey temple to confection, there’s a speciality bakery, Masons dining room, and Slattery school of excellence, where customers can master the arts of sugarcraft, chocolate and cake-making.

197 Bury New Road, Whitefield, M45 6GE, slattery.co.uk


Beech's Fine Chocolates 

The Beeches have been making traditional British chocolates from their factory in the centre of Preston since 1920. Still family-owned, and operated from the same site, their longest-serving 20 members of staff have a combined experience of more than 600 years. They use only natural ingredients and traditional techniques to produce milk, dark and white varieties. There are also vegan options, including fruit creams and fondant selections.

The Chocolate Factory, Fletcher Road, Preston, PR1 5AD, beechsfinechocolates.com 


The Chocolate Café

Paul and Emma Morris make all of their chocolates onsite, using a blend of Columbian cocoa and British ingredients. They make some flavour combinations you wont find anywhere else - Manchester Tart, tiramisu and a chocolate pizza are all big favourites. They also have a cafe, and mini chocolate factory where you can see their products being made. 

2 Bolton Street, Ramsbottom, Bury, BL0 9HX, chocolate-cafe.co.uk


Cocoa-Cabana 

Sarah Gallacher was trained in the art of chocolate at Slattery’s and now runs chocolatiers with cafes attached in Didsbury and Ancoats. 

Everything is handmade with love on site, with a range of bespoke chocolates and gifts, with locally sourced organic ingredients, and high-quality Belgian chocolate. The salted caramels are award-winning, the hot chocolates are indulgent and brownies are not to be missed.

7 Murray St, Ancoats, Manchester, M4 6HS, and 168 Burton Rd, West Didsbury, Manchester, M20 1LH, cocoa-cabana.co.uk


Choc Amor

Paul Williams produces handmade, small-batch Belgian covertures chocolate. It all began when Paul was made redundant from a career in finance and followed his passion for food, specialising in intriguing flavour combinations and great quality chocolate. A regular at farmers’ markets and food festivals, with a small shop unit at Botany Bay, Paul opened The Chocolate Rooms, a café and chocolate shop, in 2013. They now have a chocolate studio and shop at Cedar Farm in Mawdesley, where they make signature flavours such as orange jalfrezi and twisted latte.

Cedar Farm, Back Lane, Mawdesley, L40 3SY, chocamor.co.uk


Chocolate Cottage

Inspired by a trip to the Dominican Republic, but with distinctive Lakeland flavours, Richard and Angela Barker use single-origin and blended chocolate from the Caribbean, Africa and the Americas, combined with local creams and ingredients from Lakeland farmers. Their signature range includes regionally-inspired flavours including Sharp Edge Champagne and Helvellyn hazelnut, Easedale Eton Mess and Loweswater lemon meringue pie.

2 Old Coach House, Stock Lane, Grasmere, LA22 9SL, chocolatecottage.co.uk

