Seven must-have picnic ingredients for the perfect Cheshire picnic

Make your picnic a Cheshire delight, with locally sourced food and drink

All hail the mighty sandwich

Sandwiches are an absolute given in the best picnics - Credit: Lost in Cheshire

Whether they are enjoyed in the sunshine or scoffed in the car sheltering from the rain, a picnic wouldn’t be a picnic without a sandwich.

It begins with the bread; we opted for a freshly made stone baked granary. Deciding the filling was a tough call, but we went with the classic CBLT (Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato) The chicken had been slowly smoked, which complemented the smoked bacon and a dollop of mayonnaise. Because we don’t like leaving anyone out, we also made an ACLT (Avocado, Cucumber, Lettuce and Tomato) for our veggie and vegan friends. Yes, even the mayonnaise was vegan. All ingredients used were locally sourced from Cheshire Smokehouse.

Sweet treats or savoury?

In our opinion, strawberries are essential for any picnic; we like to use local strawberries over supermarket’s. Reason one is we like to support local, and reason two is that they taste so much better than strawberries that have had to travel.

Locally picked strawberries will always be best - Credit: Lost in Cheshire

Our go-to strawberry haven is Kenyon Hall Farm. During the summer months, not only can you purchase their delicious strawberries here, you can even go strawberry picking too, literal fruits of your labour! If you’re more of a savoury person, you cannot go wrong with cheese, especially Cheshire Cheese Company and their Black Bob. Paired with a healthy scoop of Mrs Darlington’s Caramelised Onion chutney, it’s the dream team.

Perfect picnic drinks

When it comes to drinks, they can be overlooked for the ease of purchasing your generic go-to’s. We, however, like to make a conscious effort in buying local, and there is no better than cordials from Fruits of the Forage.

Fruits of the Forage, or Three Wrens Gin? Pack both! - Credit: Lost in Cheshire

Using wild foraged fruits and plants, their Rhubarb, Grapefruit and Elderflower cordial is delicious and perfect for quenching your thirst on that one hot summer day we get a year. If you’re feeling a bit more bougie, then the award-winning Three Wrens Gin Raspberry edition will be your first port of call - this gin is nothing like anything you’ve tasted before and is a must-add to your picnic. Please don’t take our word for it; you have to try it for yourself!

Cakes and bakes for Cheshire picnics

No picnic would be complete without the mandatory little treat. Forget your boring old KitKat and Wagon Wheels; you need a local artisan pimped-up cake. You’re in luck as we know just the place, Cakeface by James.

A picnic is a rare treat, so treat yourself all the way with fabulous goodies from Cakeface by James - Credit: Lost in Cheshire

Your eyes will pop at the sheer size of his wonderfully decorated cakes, and you will most definitely struggle to choose between all your favourites here. James opened shop last year after his lockdown hobby went viral on Instagram with orders coming in from all over the UK. James is now the proud owner of his Macclesfield based cake café, which has now become the cake Mecca of Macclesfield!

Richard Dash is co-founder of Lost in Cheshire, the definitive guide to eating well in Cheshire