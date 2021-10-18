Delicious wines at inexpensive prices from Loughton's 8 Rocks

Published: 4:45 PM October 18, 2021

There's the well-known phrase - Champagne taste with lemonade money - but there’s absolutely nothing wrong with seeking out value-driven wine, offers Vik Gubski, owner of 8 Rocks Deli & Wine, especially if you are looking for something to ‘quaff’ mid-week at home

Vik has carefully curated a selection of reasonably priced and lesser-known wines - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bag a bargain

Delicious wines don’t have to be expensive and you certainly don’t have to sacrifice on quality as most are produced in exactly the same way as the pricier ones, they just might not have the fancy label and huge marketing budget.

Despite having over 100 bottles of wine on offer, space is still pretty limited at 8 Rocks so we have to be really selective when making our purchasing decisions. We wanted to be able to offer more affordable wines which are just as delicious to sit alongside our premium options to ensure we have something for everyone in and around Loughton.

Our selection of reasonably priced and lesser-known wines are sustainably produced by highly regarded winemakers and will not disappoint even the top connoisseurs!

The Pulenta Estate VIII Chardonnay is silky and elegant - Credit: 8 Rocks

A bit of all white

The choices are endless when it comes to affordable chardonnay, however, finding a high-quality bottle that's been produced responsibly isn’t so easy, yet fourth-generation winemakers, brothers Hugo and Eduardo Pulenta in Argentina have quickly carved out a reputation for precise, elegant wines across a range of varieties and premium price points. Taking over the family estate in 2002 their goal was to translate their family legacy and their father´s pioneering spirit into a modern, innovative winery focused on producing limited quantities of great wines. The estate consists of two vineyards located in key areas of Mendoza: Finca La Zulema in Agrelo and Viñedos Don Antonio in Los Arboles, a district of the Uco Valley. These contrasting vineyards have complex alluvial soils and distinct altitudes which, when blended, help give Pulenta wines their distinctive style, combining finesse, silky texture and elegance with the typical power and depth of fruit that is expected of Argentinian wines. The Pulenta Estate VIII Chardonnay has ripe tropical fruit flavours which are complemented by a fresher, citrussy element. The familiar oak taste found in Chardonnay wine gives toasted almond and coconut notes as well as texture and volume. The perfect combination of elegance and richness. For a bona fide crowd-pleaser, this bottle is it and is priced at just £13.50. What's not to like!

The Vinho Verde region of Portugal is the country's largest - Credit: 8 Rocks

Go green

‘Vinho Verde’ wine, directly translated as ‘green wine,’ is a Portuguese region commonly associated with its production of cheap and cheerful white wines which are full of green-apple crispness and lemony zing. Pronounced ‘veen-yo vairdh’ it is Portugal’s largest wine region, stretching to the Spanish border in the north and Atlantic Ocean to the west, and is the only one in the world not named after a place. These wines often have a slight tinge of green to their hue but the name actually refers to the region’s lush landscape. ‘Quinta Da Lixa Vinho Verde Anjos De Portugal’ retails at £13.50 and is a refreshing and fine modern Vinho Verde, with aromas of apple and grapefruit alongside herbal notes. Enjoy well chilled with seafood.

Did you know?

According to a recent survey the average amount spent on a bottle of wine in the UK is just £9.73 with six out of ten of us admitting to buying wine based purely on the look of the bottle.

