12 outdoor dining experiences in Surrey

Come summer, we Brits always try our best to recreate the Mediterranean dining experience by eating outside - perhaps more this year than ever before. Here we round up some of Surrey’s top places to dine al fresco



Barnett Hill



Blackheath Lane, Wonersh, Guildford



With wrap-around terraces, gorgeous gardens and divine delights from the kitchen (and the bar!) Barnet Hill is a fantastic spot to pitch up at for a post lock-down treat.



Having joined forces with Silent Pool to launch a gin garden on the Wendy House lawn, you can enjoy afternoon teas paired with three Silent Pool Gin drinks.





Bingham Riverhouse - open April 12



61-63 Petersham Road, Richmond upon Thames



Looking out onto the River Thames, the Bingham Riverhouse hotel’s restaurant in Richmond after being taken over by MasterChef: The Professionals winner Steven Edwards, there is a lovely small plates menu to graze while enjoying the attractive terrace.



On Fridays and Saturdays, the resident DJs will be playing sets for diners and drinkers to get everyone in the summer mood.





The Clock House



High Street, Ripley, Woking



The Michelin-starred, 3 AA Rosette restaurant in Ripley has a gorgeous terrace tucked away at the back, which provides the perfect setting to enjoy a summer’s drink alongside the lunch menu created by head chef Paul Nicholson.





The Dysart - opening May 17



135 Petersham Road, Petersham, Richmond upon Thames



The Dysart has created a beautiful outdoor garden to provide an exquisite alfresco dining area for guests to view acres upon acres of Richmond Park.



South-facing and capturing the sun’s rays throughout the seasons, this Michelin-star restaurant offers top quality cuisine in the blossoming gardens.





The Garden House - opening April 12



Reigate Road, Leatherhead



Grab a blanket and head to The Garden House at Beaverbrook, near Leatherhead, where you can pick a spot in the grounds and dine on their picnic menu featuring dishes made with ingredients from the kitchen garden.





Great Fosters - opening April 12



Stroude Rd, Egham



With views of the Parterres, Japanese bridge, Rose garden and fountain the south-facing terrace at Great Fosters couldn’t be more idyllic.



Accompany that with an afternoon tea or meal from the Estate Grill terrace menu, where could be better to while away an afternoon and perhaps the evening too? Afterwards you can walk the gardens.





The Ivy - opening April 12



48 High Street, Cobham



Another riverside dining spot (not that you’d know it from the outside) the garden terrace at The Ivy in Cobham butts onto the River Mole.



Dine on British classics or take afternoon tea in this quintessential English country garden.





Inn on the Lake



Silvermere Golf, Redhill Road, Cobham



Whether you are a keen golfer or simply want to absorb beautiful lakeside views while enjoying dinner on the heated terrace, this bistro suits all.



The restaurant offers a dish for every occasion and serves a blend of contemporary and traditional cuisines.





Kinghams - opening April 13



Gomshall Lane, Shere



Situated in the heart of the picturesque village of Shere, the gardens at Surrey Life’s 2019 Restaurant of the Year winner, Kinghams, are a great spot for an al fresco meal- the charming 17th century building providing a stunning backdrop.





Petersham Nurseries - opening April 12

Church Lane off Petersham Road, Petersham, Richmond upon Thames



Hidden amongst the botanical haven of Petersham Nurseries is the perfect spot for guests to escape from the hustle and bustle of city/town life. The internationally prized garden centre overflows with some of the most luscious flowers and plants to create a place of calm and beauty, where foodies can enjoy a delicious meal.





Piccolino La Griglia - opening April 12



London Road, Virginia Water



With its 110-seat all-weather al fresco terrace, Piccolino La Griglia has brought Sicily to Surrey.



Featuring a retractable roof, the restaurant, situated opposite Virginia Water Lake, also boasts an outdoor wood burning and charcoal grill.





Thai Terrace - opening April 12



7th floor Castle Car Park, Sydenham Road, Guildford



With one of the best and most unexpected views around, the Thai Terrace is found hidden away on the top of a town centre car park and is home to the Palm Terrace, where cocktails and delicious Thai lunches can be enjoyed.



The perfect way to heighten the senses…





