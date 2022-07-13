Behind the scenes at Annie's Burger Shack in Derby

Annie Spaziano, who has embraced life in Derbyshire since arriving in 1993 - Credit: Annie Spaziano

We meet the innovative Rhode Island restauranteur who took our county to her heart

She may hail from Rhode Island and make a living selling American-inspired cuisine, but you would be hard-pressed to find anybody quite so passionate about the food and drink of Derbyshire as restauranteur Annie Spaziano.

‘There’s just something about the county that makes the food taste better, even simple stuff like bread and butter’, says Annie, of Derby burger restaurant Annie’s Burger Shack fame.

‘I always think where you eat something is important, which is why even food I love over in America just doesn’t taste right here, but Derbyshire food eaten in Derbyshire is among the best in the world.’

Derbyshire is a special place as far as Annie is concerned, and has been since she first arrived here to live and work at the age of 21, in 1993.

Back then she was a pre-vet equine student living in Ashbourne, where she would balance working at the local stables with discovering local delicacies, heading into Derby to drink in the pubs on the Ashbourne Road Derby Mile and experiencing the countryside.

‘One of the most beautiful moments I have ever experienced was during that time,’ she reveals.

‘I was galloping through the fields with my fellow grooms and it was a lovely warm, early summer morning. I remember being completely consumed by the clean smell of the air and the staggering beauty around me.

‘That moment was unforgettable and for that reason Derbyshire is still one of my most favourite parts of the world. I feel different there. It’s so comforting, like a hug.’

Fast forward nearly 30 years and Annie now runs two restaurants, in Friary Street, Derby, and in Nottingham’s Lace Market, serving 34 different varieties of burgers, all created by Annie to create larger-than-life dishes she describes as ‘comedy gourmet’.

Each is available in vegan, vegetarian and meat, a fusion of both Britain and America, containing locally-sourced ingredients with imported American foods and flavourings, without which the burgers would lack the authenticity Annie is looking for.

Annie has more reasons than most to feel a strong connection to Belper and its flourishing food and drink scene - Credit: Ashley Franklin

Annie’s home-town is Pawtucket, in Providence County, which just so happens to be twinned with Belper thanks to Samuel Slater, who emigrated to America and set up his cotton spinning business there having done his apprenticeship with Jedediah Strutt.

This is another reason she feels an affinity with Derbyshire and also means she is one of the few people in the county who understood how Pawtucket’s gift of a seven-foot-tall Mr Potato Head to its twin in 2001 was a huge compliment.

‘It’s hilarious,’ she laughs. ‘The Mayor of Belper couldn’t work out why they had this monstrosity and everybody hated it, but back home we knew what a big deal being sent a Mr Potato Head is, because he’s an icon in Pawtucket.’

Some things just need a bit of explaining, and this is part of Annie’s mission as she flies the flag for American cuisine and the eating culture that underpins everything she is out to achieve.

‘American cuisine can be very misunderstood. People think it’s about big-name fast food and plates piled high with big portions but it’s so much more than that.

‘There are so many regional varieties of food and great-tasting dishes we never hear of over here, served in independent diners that have been going for generations.’

And it is this spirit which she loves so much about Derbyshire, which is studded with the generations-old eateries and producers that give local food and drink its heart.

‘One of my favourite places is in Bakewell and it sells homity pie,’ she reveals.

‘I also love Derbyshire tearooms, real ale, and tea. My mum is an expert in tea, so when she’s over here we’ll spend the day driving around the Dales looking for teashops to visit.

‘The best tea we’ve ever tasted is in Buxton,’ Annie adds. ‘It was in a teashop across from the theatre and was just a normal cup of black tea from a teabag, but it tasted amazing and we couldn’t work out why.

‘Then someone said it was the water and the penny dropped. They were right, it was the Buxton water, it made a huge difference.

‘That’s what makes Derbyshire unique and special. There is nothing better than finding a place like a pub where the landlord is old and you know they’ve been doing the same thing for years and years.

‘That’s just like the family diners I grew up with at home. It’s not about being a fancy name, it’s about doing things the right way and caring about it, and that’s very important to me.’

anniesburgershack.com