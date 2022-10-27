Are you Dorset's next Great British Bake Off contestant?  

Carole Edwards from Sherborne aka Compost Carole, the second ever Dorset contestant in the Great British Bake Off, who will be remembered for her 'apple catchers' and pink hair - Credit: Channel 4 / Love Productions

Have you been watching this year’s Great British Bake Off (GBBO) series on Channel 4? In the line-up is the second Dorset contestant to enter this world-famous tent. With her fabulous pink and purple hair and broad smile, you’re not going to forget Carole Edwards from Sherborne. She is following in the path of our first GBBO competitor from Dorset who entered the tent last year, Maggie Richardson from Poole. She is now a Dorset magazine regular with her baking column Maggie the Seaside Baker.

Maggie Richardson in the GBBO 2021 with Prue Leith - Credit: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

Born and bred in the West Country, 59-year-old Carole lives in a pretty bungalow, which she created in cake form for her showstopper bake in the first episode, on a Dorset hillside with husband, Michael. When not working at her local supermarket, she is a keen baker and gardener. Carole has already tasted fame via her gardening segment on a local radio show where, as ‘Compost Carole’ (find her on Instagram @compostcarole), she shares her green-fingered know-how.

Dorset contestant Carole with presenter Matt Lucas in the famous GBBO tent - Credit: Channel 4 / Love Productions

Carole creates colourful and eclectic bakes inspired by her passion for horticulture – who can forget her introducing the bemused judges to the concept of ‘apple catchers’. Carole's Bake Off journey ended in Dessert Week, having got down to the last eight.

If seeing Carole, and Maggie last year, inspires you to get baking then why not enter the Great British Bake Off? They are currently looking for Britain’s best home bakers to enter the tent! Could you be a baker in the class of 2023 proudly flying the flag for Dorset?

Maggie sharing a joke with Paul Hollywood in the GBBO tent during the 2021 series - Credit: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

In Maggie’s case it was her friend Katie who entered her. Though Maggie initially protested, Katie prevailed upon her to ‘just do the form, it’s lockdown, we’re bored!’ So, she downloaded the form and completed it. When Katie came around to check it through, she pressed submit! ‘If you have even been tempted, even a tiny bit, to enter the Great British Bake Off, it’s already in your mind,’ says Maggie. ‘So just have the courage to do it - after all it’s only cake! I had a tremendous time on the show.’

The Great British Bake off bakers for 2022 (L to R (back) James, Sandro, Maxy, Kevin, Abdul (front) Carole (from Dorset), Maisam, Syabira, Rebs, Dawn, William, Janusz - Credit: Mark Bourdillon / Love Productions

So, if you or someone you know is up for being part of history in the baking, stop loafing around, rise to the occasion and proudly represent Dorset in this prestigious competition – so apply now!

Deadline for applications is 8pm on December 4, 2022. Apply online at applyforbakeoff.co.uk.

Follow on Twitter: @BritishBakeOff Facebook: @greatbritishbakeoff

Click here for Maggie's Dorset picnic loaf recipe

Click here for Maggie's Dorset apple cake recipe