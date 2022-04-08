Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Get baking and help Ukraine

Author Picture Icon

Candia McKormack

Published: 7:07 PM April 8, 2022
Bake for Ukraine

Bake for Ukraine - Credit: Matthews Cotswold Flour/Getty Images/iStockphoto

As most people will have learned over the past month, Ukraine is one of the world’s most important wheat-growing nations – which is partly why a well-known Cotswolds flour mill has come up with a simple way of raising funds in aid of this war-torn country.  

Matthews Cotswold Flour has launched a two-month-long project called ‘Bake For Ukraine’, offering its award-winning flours at half price when used as part of the charitable campaign.  

‘Since the beginning of March, we have been taking 50% off the cost of our flour for any home-baker or professional who bakes anything and donates the value of its sale to the Red Cross Appeal,’ says managing director Bertie Matthews. ‘All that keen bakers have to do is sign up online, whether they are planning to bake just a batch of cookies for their local Brownies or organising a much larger event. This will run until the end of April. 

Bertie Matthews, MD of Matthews Cotswold Flour

Bertie Matthews, MD of Matthews Cotswold Flour - Credit: fwpmatthews.co.uk

‘The reason we decided on the 50% off offer is that it is scalable for any home or any baker, no matter what their size and skill-set. Our initial target is £5,000 – and on top of that we’ve sent two tonnes of flour to Ukraine,’ says Bertie, who explained he was initially nervous about his company publicly marketing this charity campaign.  

‘We really didn’t want it to be seen as any kind of self-promotion for our flour mill,’ he says, ‘but then, when we really thought about what cereal-farming means to the desperate people of that country, we decided to go ahead as it seemed to link so well with their needs and be the right thing to do.’ 

He said there were numerous ways of getting involved. 

‘You can host your own bake sale and donate your profits to our JustGiving page or get your children involved and organise a bake sale at their school or local village hall. Fans of our flour can also get creative in the kitchen and make some blue-and-yellow iced biscuits, cupcakes or even blue or yellow-coloured pasta! 

‘It’s easy to download our Bake for Ukraine logo and design a fundraising poster for your bake sale and spread the word on social media, reposting your own and our posts on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.’ 

To find out more visit the JustGiving page

Visit fwpmatthews.co.uk or follow @CotswoldFlour on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

