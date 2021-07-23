Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Win the full range of Bashall Spirits Gins

Bashall Spirits

Published: 3:04 PM July 23, 2021
Bashall Spirits gin

The Bashall Spirits gin range: - Credit: Till Britze Photography

Your chance to win a 70cl bottle of Orange & Quince, Damson & Elderberry, Parkin and London Dry from the Bashall Spirits gin range:

Bashall Spirits Damson & Elderberry

Bashall Spirits Damson & Elderberry - Credit: Till Britze Photography

Bashall Spirits are a family-run, Lancashire-based spirits brand with roots in Bashall Eaves, a traditional farming village located in the beautiful Ribble Valley.

Their unique flavours are inspired by the ingredients and recipes from two historic handwritten recipe books, which have been part of the family’s Lancashire estate for over 200 years and passed down for generations.

The idea for Bashall Spirits was born when owners Fiona and Hamish realised their love of gin was the perfect route to bring these old traditional family recipes to a wider audience.

“Cherished Family Recipes Reimagined.”

www.bashallspirits.co.uk

