On The Record: Bella Scarr of Aldeburgh Food & Drink Festival

On The Record is Let's Talk magazine's monthly Q&A about people and the music they love. At the turntable to answer our questions On The Record this month is Bella Scarr, festival manager of the Aldeburgh Food & Drink Festival.

1. What’s the first song you can remember from your childhood?

Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison. I think my parents used to sing it to me when I was little and it’s always been one of those songs that gets me all emotional.

2. What was the first record you bought?

The first single I bought with my own money was Man! I Feel Like A Woman! by Shania Twain. I don’t often admit that..!!

3. What have you been listening to most recently?

I’ve been listening to a lot of Nina Simone recently. She’s incredible.

4. What was the first concert you went to?

I can’t remember exactly but it was likely at Snape Maltings. My mum would take me to Proms concerts when I was small, sitting on the seats at the front. And we’d all end up dancing in the gangways.

5. Who was the best artist or band you have ever seen?

Jimmy Eat World at Brixton Academy. I was 15 and we sneaked into the mosh pit when we had standing tickets. It was one of the best nights ever.

6. Do you have a favourite singer?

Probably Kwabs. His cover of Just Like a Star is just…out of this world.

7. Which genre of music do you enjoy the most?

Soul and R&B.

8. What’s your most treasured album?

The Beach Boys! It was the first album I ever bought and I played it over and over.

9. Can you sing or play an instrument?

Yes, I play piano and used to sing a lot in an amazing choir called Cantate. I did a music degree at Leeds University too, so I’m a music fan, that’s for sure!

10. If you had to choose just one, which is the favourite song of your lifetime?

Luther Vandross, Never Too Much. I can listen to that song all day.

11. And which is the song you would turn off if it came on the radio?

Tricky one. Probably anything too poppy, or something that didn’t have a good tune. I like to be able to sing along.

12. Finally, how important is music to you?

Very! It’s a huge part of my life. I find it incredible how a piece of music can completely change your mood and shift the atmosphere of wherever you are.



Supporting the local community

Aldeburgh Food & Drink Festival takes place at Snape Maltings on September 24 and 25.

More than 100 exhibitors, showcasing a range of produce, are expected.

Visiting chefs include Dominique Woolf, the winner of Channel 4’s The Great Cookbook Challenge, as well as Chetna Makan, Thomasina Miers, Becky Excell, Richard Bainbridge and Jo Pratt. Visitors can sign up to private masterclasses, or watch the chefs’ live demonstrations on stage.

This year, in the Family Meadow, there will be children’s cookery classes, small-scale ride-on farm machinery and food-based music workshops.

The Larder area will celebrate fresh fruit and vegetables grown in Suffolk, and the Seafood Stage will celebrate the fisheries and seafood on offer on the East Coast. There will be a selection of street food too.

Aldeburgh Food & Drink Festival is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to supporting and promoting the local community and businesses.

To find out more and to book tickets, visit the website: aldeburghfoodanddrink.co.uk

