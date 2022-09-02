Ben Marston, co-founder of Puddingstone Distillery in Wilstone near Tring, Hertfordshire, on the many elements it takes to make an award-winning independent drinks company.

‘It must be so cool making gin all day’ is the most frequent comment we hear. And yes, there’s no denying that Kate and I have thoroughly enjoyed building an award-winning brand and creating a tangible product people can connect with and enjoy. However, the experience of sipping an ice cold G&T in your location of choice is worlds apart from the reality of creating a gin from scratch and getting it into consumers' glasses.



Days at the distillery are never short. Typically a 10-hour stint is the norm and often for a couple of weeks without a break. This is the drinks industry and we are suppliers to retailers, events and hospitality, in addition to running our own tours and overseeing direct consumer orders.



There’s great diversity in our routes to market and, as we’ve experienced over past years, we are all at the mercy of global influences, be it pandemic, Brexit, war or rising supply chain costs.

There’s no typical day at Puddingstone Distillery. The constant however is a small team that do everything. We have a full-time production operative and two shop colleagues to help Kate and I. It’s a very hands-on business.

London Dry, Navy Strength, Old Tom and Cask Aged - four gins at the heart of the inventive Campfire range - Credit: Matthew Bishop Photography



Kate manages everything creative from bottle design to website content, advertising to photoshoot direction. Her many years in the design industry are the reason our brand is so strong. Details matter. Admin, tour and event bookings, invoicing, customer enquiries are also on her list of daily roles. With a taste for a good gin she is also there to assist with product development, creation of cocktails for our masterclass events and quality control.



I make the gin and oversee everything from botanical preparation through to distilling, bottling, labelling and distribution. There’s also some creative input under the watchful eye of Kate. And then the hardest, and most crucial, part of any business - persuading people to buy it again and again. Difficult when you are up against industry giants with deep pockets and seemingly unlimited marketing resources. We’re the people you’ll see at events serving taster samples, G&Ts and explaining our gin range!



With increasing competition and more challenges getting product to market we have to remind ourselves that customers are still invested in our product and us. They genuinely love our gin. We continue to pick up international awards, 31 at the last count, and last year received the 2021 Gin Distillery of the Year accolade.

Campfire Gin London Dry Martini - Credit: Matthew Bishop Photography



We’re also really proud that our business allows us the opportunity to support our main charity partner, Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust, meaning that, even if our gin does not reach the lips of residents across Hertfordshire, in some small way our business activity may, indirectly, have a positive impact on their environment and lives.

Puddingstone Distillery

Unit 1 Artisan Workshop, Lower Icknield Way, Tring HP23 4NT

01442 502033 | puddingstonedistillery.com







