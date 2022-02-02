Suffolk's Unruly Pig is UK's top gastropub

The Unruly Pig in Bromeswell, near Woodbridge, has taken the number one spot in a list of the 50 best gastropubs in the UK. Brendan Padfield's quirky, high quality country pub was named the best gastropub in the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs 2022 list, an achievement he described as 'just extraordinary'.

"To be a part of such a prestigious group is a huge honour and a very real privilege," said Brendan. "There are some very famous chefs and talented operators here and for us to be a small part of this amazing list means so very much to all our team." He paid tribute to head chef Dave Wall, chef Karl Green and the entire team saying the listing was a result of their dedication, loyalty and sheer hard graft.

Brendan Padfield, owner of the Unruly Pig, at Bromeswell near Woodbridge. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Last year, the Unruly Pig made tenth on the list, earning the title of highest climber in 2021, but this year went one better. "For any UK gastropub this list is the 'gold standard'. It’s the business," said Brendan.

The Top 50 Gastropubs list, now in its 13th year, ranks the UK’s best gastropubs according to the votes from more than 400 gastropub owners, food critics and other industry experts. Publisher Chris Lowe, said: “After a tough two years for the hospitality industry, we are thrilled to see such a strong list of contenders this year, including a new number one and several new entrants.

"The Top 50 Gastropubs provides a platform for food-lovers to explore the very best offerings across the UK. I’m incredibly delighted for Brendan and everyone at The Unruly Pig to get the number one spot."

Brendan Padfield, owner of the Unruly Pig, at Bromeswell near Woodbridge. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Estrella Damm described the Unruly Pig as "winsome and warm", serving filling and well-crafted pub food in an environment that reflects the personalities of the people behind the stunning venue. Dave Wall, who has been in charge of the kitchen since Brendan opened the pub in 2015 and has established a strong reputation for the quality and inventiveness of his food. Menus change monthly and every day has regularly changing specials, with produce coming in fresh from the coast or other local suppliers.

Dave Wall, head chef at The Unruly Pig, Bromeswell near Woodbridge. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ensuring everyone is catered for, the Unruly Pig offers ‘free from’ dishes and has gluten-free, dairy-free and vegetarian options always available. The menu reflects Brendan's love of Italian cuisine - a cross between British and Italian dubbed 'Britalian', which the list describes as "familiar, wholesome and ultimately tasty". There are more than 60 wines/fizz available by the glass, Cask Marque-accredited and hand pulled beers alongside a range of bottled craft beers for the drinkers. The pub also boasts home-made cordials as well as local, organic fruit juices.

Much of the success of the Unruly Pig is down to the passion, dedication and vision of its owner. Brendan acquired the pub, just a five-minute drive from Woodbridge and 25 minutes from Ipswich, following a 36-year career in law. With his team he has transformed the pub over several years and it now has a string of awards to its name. It first joined the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs list as a newcomer in 2017. Last year it was named by the Michelin Guide as one of the top six food pubs in the east of England.



