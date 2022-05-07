It's the battle of the batter for multi-award-winning Yorkshire fish and chip shop Hirds Family Fisheries in a new TV new show, Britain's Top Takeaways.

Fast-frying Halifax dad and daughter, Adam and Amber Hird, will battle it out against fish and chip shops from across the UK to be crowned the best.

Sara Cox and Darren Harriott present Britain's Top Takeaways - Credit: BBC / Ricochet / Cody Burridge

The show, hosted by DJ Sara Cox and comedian Darren Harriot will air on Monday, May 9 at 8pm on BBC 2 with Hirds Family Fisheries the only fish and chip shop in Yorkshire to appear.

Adam and Amber at their chippy in Halifax - Credit: Hirds Family Fisheries

Hirds Family Fisheries is a family-run business, operated by Adam Hird, his wife Alison, daughter Amber and son Aiden. Adam worked in hospitality for many years, before the family opened their own fish and chip shop just over ten years ago in Siddal, Halifax.

Adam and Amber devised an innovative menu for the show, cooking up dishes such as ‘chef’s classic posh fish butty’ (haddock goujons in parsley and lemon batter), fishcake with Grimsby smoked haddock and chorizo (in panko breadcrumbs with homemade pesto mayonnaise), ‘dirty’ chips (with chorizo, pepperoni, mature cheddar, parsley and peri mayonnaise) and halloumi fries (made with local smoked Yorkshire Dama cheese, in panko breadcrumbs with harissa mayonnaise). Vegetarians and vegans were in for a treat, with a vegan dish of homemade pie with shortcrust pastry, filled with chestnut mushrooms, potatoes and fresh rosemary and served with vegan gravy and chips.

Says Adam. 'it is a huge honour for us to represent our industry on a television show and to be the only fish and chip shop in Yorkshire selected to take part. We put so much thought into our menus and we are constantly coming up with new dishes – for example we put our own twist on traditional classics such as pies.

'We also love using local Yorkshire produce. Being on the show was an unforgettable experience, we filmed in Manchester for 13 hours on one of the hottest days of the year last summer. I was delighted to have my daughter Amber by my side competing on the show, she is an instrumental part of our family business and she delivers a youthful perspective and energy.'

Amber preparing food in the kitchen - Credit: BBC / Ricochet / Stuart Wood

Amber adds, 'this was the opportunity of a lifetime and we are so proud to have taken part, we cannot wait for viewers to tune in and see how well we did on the show.'

Britain’s Top Takeaways sees five takeaways pitted against each other on every episode, their food is then delivered to local households, who ultimately decide on the winning takeaway food amongst the competitors. As the name suggests, the idea of the show is to find the best takeaway in Britain with foods such as pizzas, kebabs and Mexican food all featured in the episodes – but there can be little doubt that one of Britain’s favourite takeaways is fish and chips, which is why the Hird family were so honoured to appear.







