21 amazing Norfolk food and drink products you must try
- Credit: Rowan Mantell, Dominic Castle, Titchwell Manor
Essence Botanicals Salted Seville Orange Marmalade
What the small amount of salt in this marmalade does is carefully enhance the taste of the Seville oranges, creating a full-flavoured preserve which is rather delicious. Cleverly done, as having crunchy lumps of salt, a la salted caramel, would not have been nice.
Spice Fruit biscotti
These little delights, from Norwich bakery BON are softer than the usual bone-hard Italian offerings, but their ‘secret Moroccan recipe’ is quite delicious, especially with coffee. Not over-sweet, there are four other flavours to try.
Norfolk Breakfast Tea
Not Norfolk-grown, obviously, but blended and packed here. We’ve been having it as our 4pm afternoon ‘proper’ cuppa and it really is very good; fresh and strong with a lovely colour. Nelson & Norfolk also have a range of other teas.
Barsham Golden Close IPA
Most Read
- 1 WIN a week’s holiday at the St. Mellion Estate
- 2 Noddy Holder's wife: my guide to being married to a rock star
- 3 Win a Devonshire gin-making class for 10 people worth £500
- 4 Win a Husqvarna robotic mower and small installation kit worth £890
- 5 Win a brand new Cotswolds edition Monopoly board game
- 6 17 of the most beautiful villages in England
- 7 Win a family ticket to a Foodies Festival of your choice
- 8 Family fun in Hertfordshire this Easter 2022
- 9 Cornwall walk named best in the South West
- 10 2022 Lytham Festival - headliners, line-up and ticket details revealed
A slightly stronger than usual IPA, at 5%, this golden beer has plenty to please the bottled ale lover. It has a deep golden colour, with a hint of sweetness. Named for 'a distinctively picturesque’ barley field at West Barsham, one probably won’t be enough.
Pickerings pork pie
Golden glazed thick, crimped, crisp-on-top, melting underneath pastry gives way to a thin layer of salty clear jelly and then a 1lb mound of dense-packed delicious pork. A Pickerings pork pie looks the business and tastes fabulous. We devoured the large pie – individual pies are also available on the Pickerings stall in Norwich Market if you don’t want to share, alongside a huge variety of sausages. Stall open daily and pork pies also available online at sausageshop.co.uk
Norwich Porridge
We start every day with a big bowl of porridge (steeped overnight in oat milk, if you’re interested) and were really looking forward to trying the Norwich Porridge cranberries and pistachio nut offering. We weren’t disappointed; the pistachios add a lovely texture and the cranberries are soft and sweet. At almost £4 a bag it would be an occasional treat, though. Available at farm shops, local delis and norwichporridge.com
Black Shuck Bakers & Larners 250th
This is a celebratory gin from one of our favourite Norfolk distilleries, created for the 250th birthday of the much-loved Bakers & Larners of Holt. It’s a delicious one, distilled with a hint of pear and ginger to lift it, and at 41% abv it is a properly punchy one. Serve with a good tonic water - Fever Tree Mediterranean was our choice. Find in the food hall at Bakers & Larners. blackshuckltd.co.uk
Binham Blue cheese
Mouthwateringly wonderful creamy blue cheese, this is dangerously, deliciously moreish. Made by Mrs Temple with milk from cows which graze the fields surrounding her dairy at Wighton, near Wells-next-the Sea. Beloved by chefs it is one of the wonders of Norfolk.
Give It Some Beans – Ethiopian Djimmah ground coffee
Obviously, the beans are not grown in Norfolk, but they are hand-roasted by a husband-and-wife team. Sean and Jo Arnoup began roasting coffee at home in Mattishall and scaled up to sell commercially five years ago. Their other passion is cars and motor-racing, which is reflected in the names of their blends.
Crush Choc & Hazelnut Granola
Sometimes you need a break from being good and having porridge for breakfast every day and this offering from Crush is a fabulous alternative. With plenty of chocolate bits and toasted nuts, it is a real treat on the breakfast table, a little bit of luxury to start the day.
Dann’s Raspberry Sorbet
Dann’s are rightly famed for their delicious ice-creams, but this sorbet is also a delight. Norfolk raspberries work brilliantly in a sorbet and the fresh, sharp flavour and lovely aroma of this not-too-sweet dessert rounds off any meal beautifully and
Eric’s No. 3 black garlic mayo
As delicious as a really creamy moreish mayo, and then some. There’s the perfect combination of lemony acidity and sweet richness, plus the glossy deep grey colouring from the black garlic, which makes it look as if it should be in the Farrow and Ball catalogue. Instead, it was invented at Eric Snaith’s eponymous Thornham chippy. There’s bbq, buffalo and seafood (1,2 and 4) too.
Gnaw Hot Choc Shot
If ever there was a month you need hot chocolate it’s now. Gnaw’s Norfolk offering is a lump of chocolate on a stick – stir it into hot milk until it all melts. Our favourite is the Amaretto; luxury to warm the soul on a chilly day, and but they have lots of other flavours like rocky road and caramel if they float your boat.
Crush honey and mustard dressing
Here’s how to upgrade salad from should-have garnish to must-have taste sensation. Simple salad does not always get piled high on plates, but maybe that’s because of its state of undress. Add sweet honey and mustard dressing (which can also be a marinade) made by Crush of Salle, near Reepham, and salads are suddenly zinging with flavour.
Norfolk Pure Apple Juice pear and apple juice
This juice, pressed and bottled on family-run Ashill Fruit Farm, near Swaffham, is 80% pears, 20% apples and 100% delicious. More than 40 varieties of apples, pears and soft fruit are hand-picked and blended to create rich natural juices free of artificial additives. The pears make this one gloriously sweet.
Sweet-cured demerara ham from Swannington Farm to Fork
No collation can be without a good slice of ham and this is a delightful one, full of flavour, not too much fat and sliced just so. Perfect with a nice piece of cheese and a pickled walnut, or you could go traditional and have it on Boxing Day with some bubble and squeak.
Salt beef from Archer’s Butchers, Plumstead Road, Norwich
Tender, succulent, melt-in-the-mouth deliciousness; this would enhance any Christmas (other festivals are available) collation of cold meats and also, piled into a bread roll or baguette, makes a brilliantly delicious and quick lunch. Family business Archer’s is rightly proud of its 92-year history on the same site and sourcing its fine beef from a Norfolk farm.
Charcuterie selection from Marsh Pig, Claxton Corner, Norwich
A rather nice little mix here to tempt the palate. This treat offers you fennel salami, red wine and thyme salami, lomo (dry-cured pork loin) and bresaola (dry-cured beef). Its all very lovely but our favourite was the red wine and thyme salami; full of flavour and beautifully-textured.
The Garden Pantry’s blackberry and lavender jam
Taste the mellow autumn sun glinting across hedgerows in this delicious jam. Thick with juicy blackberries its fine Norfolk credentials are enhanced by a hint of fragrant lavender. Handmade in Spooner Row it’s ideal for scones, bread or toast – and would be wonderful stirred into porridge as winter draws in. thegardenpantry.co.uk
Norfolk Garden’s sloe and apple jelly
Transparent amber-gold, with a flowing, quivering consistency this is super-sweet without being over-sticky. Made in Dereham it can deepen flavours in savoury stews, accompany cheese, or give your baking a beautiful glaze – as well as top bread and toast with sweet orchard flavours. gardenpreserves.co.uk
Simon’s marmalade
This rich, dark orange and lemon marmalade is complex and sophisticated, its sweetness perfectly countered by the caramelisation of some of the sugar and the bitterness of the small pieces of citrus peel. It is made near Diss by Simon himself, who transformed his love of marmalade into a fruitful business less than three years ago.