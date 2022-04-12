21 amazing Norfolk food and drink products you must try

Essence Botanicals Salted Seville Orange Marmalade

What the small amount of salt in this marmalade does is carefully enhance the taste of the Seville oranges, creating a full-flavoured preserve which is rather delicious. Cleverly done, as having crunchy lumps of salt, a la salted caramel, would not have been nice.

essencefoods.co.uk

Spiced fruit biscotti - Credit: Dominic Castle

Spice Fruit biscotti

These little delights, from Norwich bakery BON are softer than the usual bone-hard Italian offerings, but their ‘secret Moroccan recipe’ is quite delicious, especially with coffee. Not over-sweet, there are four other flavours to try.

thebonbakery.co.uk

Norfolk Breakfast Tea - Credit: Dominic Castle

Norfolk Breakfast Tea

Not Norfolk-grown, obviously, but blended and packed here. We’ve been having it as our 4pm afternoon ‘proper’ cuppa and it really is very good; fresh and strong with a lovely colour. Nelson & Norfolk also have a range of other teas.

nelsonandnorfolktea.co.uk

Barsham Golden Close IPA - Credit: Dominic Castle

Barsham Golden Close IPA

A slightly stronger than usual IPA, at 5%, this golden beer has plenty to please the bottled ale lover. It has a deep golden colour, with a hint of sweetness. Named for 'a distinctively picturesque’ barley field at West Barsham, one probably won’t be enough.

barshambrewery.co.uk

Pickerings pork pie - Credit: Rowan Mantell

Pickerings pork pie

Golden glazed thick, crimped, crisp-on-top, melting underneath pastry gives way to a thin layer of salty clear jelly and then a 1lb mound of dense-packed delicious pork. A Pickerings pork pie looks the business and tastes fabulous. We devoured the large pie – individual pies are also available on the Pickerings stall in Norwich Market if you don’t want to share, alongside a huge variety of sausages. Stall open daily and pork pies also available online at sausageshop.co.uk

Norwich Porridge - Credit: Dominic Castle

Norwich Porridge

We start every day with a big bowl of porridge (steeped overnight in oat milk, if you’re interested) and were really looking forward to trying the Norwich Porridge cranberries and pistachio nut offering. We weren’t disappointed; the pistachios add a lovely texture and the cranberries are soft and sweet. At almost £4 a bag it would be an occasional treat, though. Available at farm shops, local delis and norwichporridge.com

Black Shuck Bakers & Larners gin - Credit: Dominic Castle

Black Shuck Bakers & Larners 250th

This is a celebratory gin from one of our favourite Norfolk distilleries, created for the 250th birthday of the much-loved Bakers & Larners of Holt. It’s a delicious one, distilled with a hint of pear and ginger to lift it, and at 41% abv it is a properly punchy one. Serve with a good tonic water - Fever Tree Mediterranean was our choice. Find in the food hall at Bakers & Larners. blackshuckltd.co.uk

Binham Blue - Credit: Rowan Mantell

Binham Blue cheese

Mouthwateringly wonderful creamy blue cheese, this is dangerously, deliciously moreish. Made by Mrs Temple with milk from cows which graze the fields surrounding her dairy at Wighton, near Wells-next-the Sea. Beloved by chefs it is one of the wonders of Norfolk.

facebook.com/MrsTemplesCheese



Give it some Beans - Credit: Rowan Mantell

Give It Some Beans – Ethiopian Djimmah ground coffee

Obviously, the beans are not grown in Norfolk, but they are hand-roasted by a husband-and-wife team. Sean and Jo Arnoup began roasting coffee at home in Mattishall and scaled up to sell commercially five years ago. Their other passion is cars and motor-racing, which is reflected in the names of their blends.

giveitsomebeans.co.uk

Crush choc & hazelnut granola - Credit: Crush

Crush Choc & Hazelnut Granola

Sometimes you need a break from being good and having porridge for breakfast every day and this offering from Crush is a fabulous alternative. With plenty of chocolate bits and toasted nuts, it is a real treat on the breakfast table, a little bit of luxury to start the day.

crush-foods.com

Dann's raspberry sorbet - Credit: Dom Castle

Dann’s Raspberry Sorbet

Dann’s are rightly famed for their delicious ice-creams, but this sorbet is also a delight. Norfolk raspberries work brilliantly in a sorbet and the fresh, sharp flavour and lovely aroma of this not-too-sweet dessert rounds off any meal beautifully and

Dannsfarm.co.uk

eric's mayo - Credit: Rowan Mantell

Eric’s No. 3 black garlic mayo

As delicious as a really creamy moreish mayo, and then some. There’s the perfect combination of lemony acidity and sweet richness, plus the glossy deep grey colouring from the black garlic, which makes it look as if it should be in the Farrow and Ball catalogue. Instead, it was invented at Eric Snaith’s eponymous Thornham chippy. There’s bbq, buffalo and seafood (1,2 and 4) too.

ericsfishandchips.co.uk

Gnaw's Hot Choc Shot - Credit: Dom Castle

Gnaw Hot Choc Shot

If ever there was a month you need hot chocolate it’s now. Gnaw’s Norfolk offering is a lump of chocolate on a stick – stir it into hot milk until it all melts. Our favourite is the Amaretto; luxury to warm the soul on a chilly day, and but they have lots of other flavours like rocky road and caramel if they float your boat.

gnawchocolate.co.uk

Crush - Credit: Rowan Mantell

Crush honey and mustard dressing

Here’s how to upgrade salad from should-have garnish to must-have taste sensation. Simple salad does not always get piled high on plates, but maybe that’s because of its state of undress. Add sweet honey and mustard dressing (which can also be a marinade) made by Crush of Salle, near Reepham, and salads are suddenly zinging with flavour.

crush-foods.com

Apple juice - Credit: Rowan Mantell

Norfolk Pure Apple Juice pear and apple juice

This juice, pressed and bottled on family-run Ashill Fruit Farm, near Swaffham, is 80% pears, 20% apples and 100% delicious. More than 40 varieties of apples, pears and soft fruit are hand-picked and blended to create rich natural juices free of artificial additives. The pears make this one gloriously sweet.

norfolkpureapplejuice.co.uk

Swannington Farm to Fork ham - Credit: Dominic Castle

Sweet-cured demerara ham from Swannington Farm to Fork

No collation can be without a good slice of ham and this is a delightful one, full of flavour, not too much fat and sliced just so. Perfect with a nice piece of cheese and a pickled walnut, or you could go traditional and have it on Boxing Day with some bubble and squeak.

swanningtonfarmtofork.co.uk

Archer's salt beef - Credit: Rowan Mantell

Salt beef from Archer’s Butchers, Plumstead Road, Norwich

Tender, succulent, melt-in-the-mouth deliciousness; this would enhance any Christmas (other festivals are available) collation of cold meats and also, piled into a bread roll or baguette, makes a brilliantly delicious and quick lunch. Family business Archer’s is rightly proud of its 92-year history on the same site and sourcing its fine beef from a Norfolk farm.

archersbutchers.com

Marsh Pig's charcuteries selection - Credit: Dominic Castle

Charcuterie selection from Marsh Pig, Claxton Corner, Norwich

A rather nice little mix here to tempt the palate. This treat offers you fennel salami, red wine and thyme salami, lomo (dry-cured pork loin) and bresaola (dry-cured beef). Its all very lovely but our favourite was the red wine and thyme salami; full of flavour and beautifully-textured.

Marshpig.co.uk

The Garden Pantry blackberry and lavender jam - Credit: Rowan Mantell

The Garden Pantry’s blackberry and lavender jam

Taste the mellow autumn sun glinting across hedgerows in this delicious jam. Thick with juicy blackberries its fine Norfolk credentials are enhanced by a hint of fragrant lavender. Handmade in Spooner Row it’s ideal for scones, bread or toast – and would be wonderful stirred into porridge as winter draws in. thegardenpantry.co.uk

Norfolk Garden sloe and apple jelly - Credit: Rowan Mantell

Norfolk Garden’s sloe and apple jelly

Transparent amber-gold, with a flowing, quivering consistency this is super-sweet without being over-sticky. Made in Dereham it can deepen flavours in savoury stews, accompany cheese, or give your baking a beautiful glaze – as well as top bread and toast with sweet orchard flavours. gardenpreserves.co.uk

Simon's marmalade - Credit: Rowan Mantell

Simon’s marmalade

This rich, dark orange and lemon marmalade is complex and sophisticated, its sweetness perfectly countered by the caramelisation of some of the sugar and the bitterness of the small pieces of citrus peel. It is made near Diss by Simon himself, who transformed his love of marmalade into a fruitful business less than three years ago.

simonstable.co.uk