Two Norfolk spots to star in new Ainsley Harriott series on Channel 4

A brand new Channel 4 series is taking the TV chef and Grace Dent to Norfolk.

Beginning tonight on Channel 4, one celebrity chef and one restaurant critic will be enjoying all that Britain has to offer in local food and drink. Best of Britain By the Sea is a new series celebrating our famous coastlines and the people who feed hungry visitors the whole year round.

Ainsley Harriot is best known for his cooking shows and competitions such as Can't Cook, Won't Cook and Ready Steady Cook. Grace Dent is an author and writer who is currently the restaurant critic for The Guardian. The two are teaming up to explore the amazing foods that have made our seaside towns famous, as well as having a lot of fun along the way.

Grace and Ainsley on a ride at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach - Credit: Channel 4

Each episode will follow Grace and Ainsley as they stay in a self-catering property, having chance to cook for each other using their favourite produce from the area. They will then stay in a local hotel, meet the owners and chefs, and soak up the unique ambience of each gorgeous establishment. From their two delightful accommodations, they'll also explore the surrounding area and attractions, and experience hidden foodie hotspots.

Episode three will take the pair to our county where they will have chance to enjoy the wonders of both Norwich and Great Yarmouth. They will also take a trip down the broads, getting chance to enjoy the beautiful countryside and sights that the waterways hold.

In Great Yarmouth, it's time to enjoy a classic family holiday, with fish and chips, games at the penny arcade, and rides at Pleasure Beach. They'll enjoy the iconic seaside town whilst also getting to know the people who make it so special.

Benedicts - Grace and Ainsley with husband and wife Chef Richard and managing director Katja Bainbridge - Credit: Channel 4

After a busy day at the beach, the dynamic duo will head inland to the fine city of Norwich. There are two major locations on show here: The Assembly House and Benedicts. The latter is named for the historic street it calls home and opened in 2015. This was also the year that Chef Patron, Richard Bainbridge, won BBC 2’s Great British Menu. The restaurant is a favourite with the Michelin guide and is sure to wow Ainsley and Grace during their visit.

The Assembly House is synonymous with afternoon tea, regularly hosting a themed menu that has previously included a day at the circus, the seaside, and the Queen's Jubilee. The Assembly House has always been the place to be in Norwich since the 19th century when it was the favoured watering hole of the local gentry who would come to drink and dance beneath its magnificent crystal chandelier. It has hosted such celebrities as Lord Nelson in its vibrant history.

Ainsley getting chips from Norma at Docwta's market chip stall at Great Yarmouth Market - Credit: Channel 4

Along the way, Ainsley and Grace will be stopping at plenty of local restaurants, cafes, and chippies to sample the best of Britain. The series will also be stopping at the Isle of Wight, Carmarthenshire, Aberdeenshire, and South Devon as part of their tour. It's sure to make your mouth water!

Best of Britain By the Sea will be airing every Monday starting from May 16th on Channel 4. Catch up will also be available from All 4 if you miss it live.

