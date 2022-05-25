Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Food And Drink

Isle of Wight to star in new Ainsley Harriott series on Channel 4

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 1:59 PM May 25, 2022
Ainsley and Grace on Ventnor Beach with seafood platter

Ainsley and Grace on Ventnor Beach with decadent seafood platter - Credit: Channel 4

Episode 5 of Channel 4's Best of Britain by the Sea will take celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott and restaurant critic and MasterChef UK regular Grace Dent on a culinary odyssey to the Isle of Wight.

Indulge in a mouth-watering seafood platter at Ventnor  Beach on the Isle of Wight 

Indulge in a mouth-watering seafood platter at Ventnor Beach on the Isle of Wight - Credit: Channel 4

Each episode of the 5-part series will follow Grace and Ainsley as they stay in a self-catering property where they cook for each other using their favourite local produce and a hotel where they meet the owners and chefs while soaking up the unique ambience of each gorgeous establishment.

From both of their two delightful accommodations, Ainsley and Grace will also explore the destinations' local surroundings and attractions, and experience hidden foodie hotspots.

The Royal Hotel Isle of Wight - Best of Britain by the Sea host Grace Dent chats with gardener Gary

Grace chats with gardener Gary at The Royal Hotel - Credit: Channel 4

For the duration of their time on the Isle of Wight, Ainsley and Grace will stay at a cosy self-catering lodge at Woodsidebay Coastal Retreat and at The Royal Hotel which is the Isle of Wight's largest luxury hotel and has been operating since it opened in 1832.

Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent at Woodsidebay Coastal Retreat

Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent at Woodsidebay Coastal Retreat - Credit: Channel 4

As for what's on the menu, Grace and Ainsley will visit local hotspots such as Smoking Lobster on Ventnor Beach and family-run Grace's Bakery to sample something delicious and to chat with the owners of each establishment.

Ainsley and Grace with Sarah and David who work in the family run shop

Ainsley and Grace with Sarah and David who work in the family-run Bakery shop - Credit: Channel 4

Ainsley and Grace will also try their hands at making delicious Rubard and Custard boiled sweets at the Sweet Manufactory at the iconic landmark The Needles under the tutorage of the Head Sweet Maker Mark.

Head Sweet Maker Mark, Grace and Ainsley at the Sweet Manufactory at The Needles 

Head Sweet Maker Mark, Grace and Ainsley at the Sweet Manufactory at The Needles - Credit: Channel 4

Catch the Isle of Wight episode of Best of Britain by the Sea on Monday 13th June on Channel 4 at 9 pm or via catch up on All4 which will air shortly after broadcast. 

www.channel4.com/programmes/best-of-britain-by-the-sea


Read more of the best Hampshire and Isle of Wight content here:

Blue Flag Beaches 2022: Hampshire and Isle of Wight

9 things you probably didn't know about the Isle of Wight

11 beautiful buildings in Hampshire and the history behind them

7 great walks on the Isle of Wight

Hampshire Life
Hampshire

Don't Miss

Kinder Downfall

Derbyshire Life

Waterfalls, Weirs and Cascades of the Peak District 

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Michael Ball and Alfie Boe are due to release their new album in time for Christmas

Hampshire Life

Ball and Boe announce a new album for 2022

Elizabeth Kirby

Author Picture Icon
Two glasses of gin and tonic with the view of the river behind.

Devon Life

4 fab places to dine in Devon

Andy Cooper

Author Picture Icon
Porthminster Beach

Cornwall Life

These are the Cornwall beaches awarded Blue Flag status in 2022

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon