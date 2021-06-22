7 of the best places for ice cream in Hampshire

Published: 9:00 AM June 22, 2021 Updated: 9:10 AM June 22, 2021

Summer is upon us, and to combat the rising temperatures, no day out is complete without ice cream. Here are the best places to locate the perfect ice cream in Hampshire

Chococo

152 High St, Winchester SO23 9AY

Hailing from Dorset, this cafe or Chocolate House has so much to offer, from great coffee, boxes upon boxes of chocolates, cakes, but the piece de resistance is the dreamy creamy gelato on offer.

Madagascan Dark Chocolate, Sea Salt Caramel and many more are available by the scoop, in a customisable sundae or take-home tubs.

Songbird Cafe

23 Manor Farm Rd, Southampton SO18 1NN

This charming cafe offers some fantastic sundaes such as the Rocky Road Sundae and the Cream Tea Delight Sundae. In the past, the Songbird Cafe has hosted many different events such as watercolour painting, jewellery making and macra workshops, fingers crossed they add some more events soon!

Toot Sweets Ice Cream Parlour

3 Gosport St, Lymington SO41 9BG

This family-run ice cream parlour in the heart of Lymington is a must-visit, not only is the ice cream fantastic, but there's also bubble waffles and other sweet treats such as the divine milkshakes on offer. Plus you're bound to always get a warm welcome whenever you pop into the store.

Scoops Gelato

Southsea, Portsmouth and Southampton

Scoops have an immense range of indulgent ice creams, waffles, sundaes, milkshakes, cakes and hot drinks available most days until midnight, so if your craving a late-night scoop of gelato on one of these long summer nights, head into any of the three locations around Hampshire.

Ice Cream Emporium

Southsea, Portsmouth, Southsea PO4 0SP

This ice cream parlour is for all the sweet tooths out there, offering tasty, creamy ice cream in tonnes of different flavours and the tastiest of waffles. With a prime location right on the South Parade Pier, this ice cream parlour is the perfect place to grab an ice-cold scoop before taking to the beach.

Waffles & Cream

Fryern Arcade, 10 Winchester Rd, Chandler's Ford, Eastleigh SO53 2DP

This charming candy coloured cafe is a family-run business that offers a plethora of different ice cream flavours alongside scrumptious waffles, cookies and milkshakes. Every Thursday the cafe stays open later until 9 pm so you can pop in for a late-night ice cream

Traditional Ice Cream

Around Hampshire

Former financial advisor Julie started her mobile ice cream delivery business back in 2011. Armed with tubs of locally produced jersey ice cream from Meadow Cottage Farmhouse, she cycles on her traditional ice cream delivery tricycle around different areas of Hampshire and the neighbouring counties.

To get a chance to grab a tasty ice cream from Julie's tricycle, make sure you follow her Facebook page where she posts where in Hampshire she'll be next. You can also hire Julie's service for weddings and corporate functions too.

