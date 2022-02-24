Shrove Tuesday 2022: Where to eat pancakes in Surrey, plus two recipes to try

To mark Shrove Tuesday on March 1, 2022, we shine a light on five of the best places for pancakes in Surrey. Plus, we share a couple of pancake recipes to try at home.



1. Bill’s Restaurant & Bar

This one is for dedicated pancake fans: all Bill’s restaurants will be serving all-you-can-eat pancakes for the entire day on March 1, 2022 (they're usually only available until 11.30am). You can choose from two topping options for sweet and savoury fans alike: a banana, strawberry, and blueberry fruit topping or smoked streaky bacon drizzled with pancake syrup.

Price: £7.45.

Where: All restaurants in Surrey including at 27 Bell St, Reigate RH2 7AD; 6 South St, Epsom, KT18 7PF; and 1 Angel Gate, Guildford, GU1 4AE.

bills-website.co.uk



2. The Ivy Cobham Brasserie Restaurant

A trip to The Ivy is a sure-fire way to elevate your breakfast experience. On the breakfast menu here, you can opt for the Hot Buttermilk Pancakes, which are served with strawberries, raspberries and blackberries along with Greek yoghurt, lemon balm and warm strawberry sauce. Breakfast is served Monday to Friday from 8.30am-11.15am and at weekends and on bank holidays from 9am-10.45am.

Price: £8.95.

Where: 48 High St, Cobham KT11 3EF.

theivycobhambrasserie.com

3. Plucky Pheasant, Guildford

You'll find this independent café at the top of Newlands Corner, within the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Pancakes are served with fresh fruit, fresh fruit compote, maple syrup and crème fraîche. You can also plump for the vegan option with coconut yoghurt. The venue is licensed, so you can have a bucks fizz to go with your stack, if it takes your fancy. Summer opening hours are Monday to Friday from 8:30am-4.30pm and weekends and bank holiday from 8.30am-5pm. Breakfast is served until noon.

Price: £8.50. Add bacon for £1.50.

​​​​​​​Where: The Plucky Pheasant, Dorking Road, Albury, Guildford, GU4 8SE.

thepluckypheasant.com



4. The 1955 Club, Walton-on-Thames

You can choose from American or English style pancakes at this artisan café. The American Pancake Stack is topped with crème fraîche​​​​​​​ with three strips of crispy bacon, a pot of maple syrup to drizzle over the top, plus seasonal berries. The 2 English Pancakes, on the other hand, are simply dressed with lemon and sugar. You can jazz them up by adding a swirl of Nutella or a banana for 60p.

Price: American Pancake Stack, £9.50. 2 English Pancakes, £5.50.

​​​​​​​Where: 56, The Heart, Hepworth Way, Walton-on-Thames, KT12 1GH.

the1955club.com

5. Pinnock's Coffee House, Ripley

This charming coffee house in Ripley is well worth a visit. The breakfast menu (served until 11.30am) features a stack of fluffy American pancakes served with four different toppings: maple syrup and butter; blueberries and syrup; crisp streaky bacon and syrup; and banana, milk chocolate chips, syrup and cream. Make sure you order a coffee to wash them down with – the beans are ground freshly for each cup. Open Monday to Saturday, from 9am-4pm and Sundays and bank holidays from 10am-4pm.

Price: From £5.50-£6.60.

​​​​​​​Where: Pinnocks, High St, Ripley, Woking GU23 6AF.



Pancake recipes to try at home

Bill’s Restaurant American Style Fluffy Pancakes

Stack them high thanks to this seven-step recipe.



Serves 10



You will need:

Dry Mix

✔ 300g of self-raising flour

✔ 40g of caster sugar

✔ 2.4g of sSalt

✔ 8g of baking powder

Wet Mix

✔ 180ml buttermilk

✔ 200ml whole milk

✔ 30ml rapeseed oil

✔ 1 large egg

Toppings

✔ Blueberries, strawberries

✔ Strips of crispy bacon

✔ Syrup

Method

1. Combine all the dry ingredients in a large bowl, carefully sifting the flour and baking powder.

2. In another bowl, thoroughly whisk together the egg, buttermilk, milk, and oil until well combined.

3. Slowly whisk in the dry ingredients with the wet ingredients until smooth and let the batter stand for a few minutes.

4. Heat a non-stick frying pan over medium heat, and using a ladle, spoon the pancake batter onto an oiled flat top frying pan.

5. Keep an eye out as the pancake begins to bubble, and flip over until both sides are golden brown.

6. Repeat until all the batter is used up.

7. Serve fresh from the pan and stack them up with your preferred toppings. You can serve with maple syrup and berries or add crispy bacon if you prefer a savoury option.

Pancakes With Bacon & Maple Syrup, created for Milk & More’s first annual Breakfast Week (21-27 March 2022) - Credit: Milk & More

Pancakes With Bacon & Maple Syrup

Try this easy-to-follow recipe by Milk & More.



Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Serves 4

You will need:

✔ 200g self-raising flour

✔ 1½ tsp baking powder

✔ 1 tbsp caster sugar (15g)

✔ 3 medium eggs

✔ 25g butter, melted

✔ 200ml semi-skimmed milk

✔ 2 tbsp natural yoghurt

✔ Oil for frying

✔ 12 slices streaky bacon (180g)

✔ Maple syrup to serve

1. Place the flour, baking powder and sugar in a large bowl. Make a hollow in the centre and crack in the eggs and add the butter, milk and yoghurt. With a balloon whisk, mix until a smooth batter forms.

2. Heat a little oil in a large non-stick frying pan and add 3 large tablespoons of batter, fry for 1-2 minutes until bubbles form in the batter, flip over and fry for 1-2 minutes until golden. Repeat to make 12 pancakes.

3. Meanwhile, place the bacon on a foil lined grill pan and place under a preheated grill for 6-7 minutes, turning once until crispy.

4. Serve the pancakes topped with bacon and drizzled with maple syrup.

Cook’s tip

Try serving the pancakes with fresh fruit instead of the bacon and syrup or omit the sugar and serve with bacon and ketchup for a savoury alternative.



To find out more, visit breakfastweek.co.uk or follow @freshmilkandmore on Instagram.