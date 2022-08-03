The delicious Cornish produce winners at the Great Taste Awards

Cornwall picked up more than 30 awards at the Great Taste Awards 2022, including 11 Two Star ratings.

A judging panel of over 500 food and drink professionals have flexed their finely honed tastebuds at this year’s Great Taste Awards (GTA), blind-tasting 14,205 different products from 110 countries.

Established in 1994, Great Taste is organised by the Guild of Fine Food, who are based in Dorset, and is the world’s largest, longest standing and most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food and drink producers – it is the highest global accolade based entirely on taste.

Taking place over 90 days in both Dorset, at the Guild of Fine Foods HQ in Gillingham, and London judging venues, a rotating panel of industry expert have taste tested everything from tea, beer and olive oil to cheese, marmalade and ready meals. Only 5,556 products – 39.1% of the total products entered this year – received either a Great Taste 1-, 2- or 3-star award.

The top rating is a Great Taste 3-star, which will have been sanctioned by over 20 expert palates, and this year just 241 products have been awarded this top accreditation.

Two Star Winners

1. Deli Farm Charcuterie - Lamb Salami

Starting in 2005, Deli Farm were one of the pioneering producers in the UK to preserve meat by air drying. They have organically grown over the years but still maintain their artisan roots. You can buy your meat directly from them for home delivery.

2. Artisan Vinegar Company - Artisan Cider Vinegar

The apple varieties which you find in small, traditional Cornish farm orchards are different to those you find elsewhere – varieties have been developed to handle the Cornish climate. The juice makes a strong, dry cider which, eventually, transforms into vinegar. Compared to many other cider vinegars, you’ll find Artisan Cider Vinegar strong, with big apple flavour and aroma, and a good hint of oak.

3. Cornish Country Cordials - Apple & Rhubarb Cordial

The tartness of Cornish rhubarb balanced by apple juice. This is a seasonal favourite available from April whilst stocks last. It has a novel flavour to make the perfect accompaniment for soft drinks, mocktails and cocktails. Alternatively, just pour it neat over Greek yoghurt or creamy custard.

4. Whalesborough Farm Foods - Keltic Gold / Trelawny / Miss Muffet / Cornish Crumbly / Nanny Muffet

Whalesborough are a well organised small family business, based on a farm on the North Cornish coast. They hand make top quality award winning cheeses in small batches using local pasteurised cows’ and goats’ milk to unique recipes. Their technique has developed over the last 17 years, which is reflected in the five two star awards they received this year.

5. Lynher Dairies Cheese Company - Cornish Yarg

Another top quality cheese maker, Lynher Daries are sole producers of the iconic nettle-wrapped Cornish Yarg. All their cheeses are made by hand in open vats from the creamy milk produced by their own Ayrshires and other carefully selected herds.

6. Baker Tom's - Classic Sourdough

Baker Tom’s began in Tom’s kitchen in the corner of the South West over 10 years ago. Tom baked his first couple of loaves of fresh bread and biked them to his local farm shop. They sold out. Today, they have three shops and products are available wholesale throughout Cornwall, Devon, and the South West.

7. Hugh Street Cafe - Scilly Salted Caramel

Last but by no means least, is a jar of pure indulgence. This salted caramel is perfect mixed into brownies or other desserts. You can visit Hugh Street Cafe and try it for yourself at their cafe in Hugh Town. Take a load off in their comfy venue, or grab a to go and take the taste with you.

The judges in Dorset - Credit: Sam Pelly

One Star Winners

Meat

1. Deli Farm Charcuterie - British Wagyu Bresaola

2. Deli Farm Charcuterie - Beef and Horseradish Salami

3. Deli Farm Charcuterie - Apple smoked Fiocco

4. Duchy Charcuterie - Smoked Maple Streaky

5. Treway Farm - Fillet Steak

6. Treway Farm - Treway Peppercorn Beef Bomb

7. Treway Farm - Free Range Bronze Turkey

Dairy and Eggs

1. Whalesborough Farm Foods - Jamian's Gold

2. Lynher Dairies Cheese Company - Wild Garlic Yarg

3. St Ewe Free Range Eggs - Super Eggs

4. St Ewe Free Range Eggs - Rich Yolk

5. Trewithen Dairy - Trewithen Dairy Cornish Clotted Cream

6. Trewithen Dairy - Trewithen Dairy Cornish Salted Butter

Judging in progress at the Great Taste Awards 2022 - Credit: Sam Pelly

Condiments and Sauces

1. Artisan Vinegar Company - Artisan Malt Vinegar

2. Artisan Vinegar Company - Artisan Mead Vinegar

3. Cornish Sea Salt Company - Cornish Sea Salt Roasting Salt

4. Cornish Sea Salt Company - Cornish Sea Salt Really Garlicky

5. Cornish Country Cordials - Apple Cider Vinegar With Mother

6. Freda's Peanut Butter - Winter Fruit & Spice Peanut Butter

7. Freda's Peanut Butter - Black Pepper & Cornish Sea Salt Peanut Butter

Desserts and Sweet Treats

1. Tanglewood Kitchen - Lindsay's Award Winning Mince Pies

2. Callestick Farm Cornish Dairy Ice Cream - White Chocolate & Raspberry Ice Cream

Drinks

1. Cornish Country Cordials - Honey Lemon & Ginger Cordial

2. G & Tea - G&Tea 80 Days Gin

3. Falmouth Distilling Co - Loveday Golden Hour





All Great Taste 3-star award-winning products are re-judged to find this year’s regional Golden Fork Trophy winners and Great Taste Supreme Champion 2022 which will be announced at a live awards event at Southwark Cathedral in London on September 5th.

To see the full list of winners at the Great Taste Awards 2022, head to greattasteawards.co.uk/results.

