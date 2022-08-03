The delicious Devon produce winners at the Great Taste Awards

Over 500 judges tasted the best the country has to offer - Credit: Sam Pelly

Devon picked up more than 130 awards at the Great Taste Awards 2022, including 7 coveted Three Star ratings.

A judging panel of over 500 food and drink professionals have flexed their finely honed tastebuds at this year’s Great Taste Awards (GTA), blind-tasting 14,205 different products from 110 countries.

Established in 1994, Great Taste is organised by the Guild of Fine Food, who are based in Dorset, and is the world’s largest, longest standing and most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food and drink producers – it is the highest global accolade based entirely on taste.

Taking place over 90 days in both Dorset, at the Guild of Fine Foods HQ in Gillingham, and London judging venues, a rotating panel of industry expert have taste tested everything from tea, beer and olive oil to cheese, marmalade and ready meals. Only 5,556 products – 39.1% of the total products entered this year – received either a Great Taste 1-, 2- or 3-star award.

The top rating is a Great Taste 3-star, which will have been sanctioned by over 20 expert palates, and this year just 241 products have been awarded this top accreditation, including seven from Devon.

Three Star Winners

1. Higher Hacknell Organic Meat - Organic Sirloin of Beef / Shoulder of Lamb

Since 1988, this family business has been farming organically to cultivate the best produce possible. They have a determination to farm, but in a way that works with nature and not against it. From just feeding their family in the beginning, they now deliver produce to homes nationwide.

2. Little & Cull - Tom’s Pies Chicken, Ham Hock & Leek Pie / Tom’s Pies Steak & Ale Pie

Little & Cull is the leading supplier of premium sous-vide and prepared meals in the UK. Based in the heart of Devon, they make full use of the wonderful produce available in the West Country, working closely with local suppliers to build lasting relationships and delicious food.

3. Voyager Coffee - Costa Rica | Luis E. Campos (anaerobic ferment)

Voyager Coffee have been on quite the journey: from a one-man start up all the way to the thriving, multi-award-winning coffee-hub. Throughout this period, the wild and beautiful South West landscape and coastline have remained a constant source of inspiration. Not only can you buy their delicious coffee online, but all the tools you will need to brew it to perfection.

4. The Bay Tree Food Co. Ltd - Hot Stuff Horseradish

The classic accompaniment for a roast, this fiery horseradish for your beef, salmon, and so much more. Add a little cream if you like it milder. This is also perfect in sandwiches, with smoked mackerel, and with cheese.

5. Exeter Gin Ltd - Ivaar The Boneless

The gin lover’s favourite. Ivaar the Boneless is Exeter Gin's navy strength at 57% abv, it enhances the notes and tones of smooth baked Valencia orange and cinnamon. This combined with an intense explosion of rich luxury juniper and tarragon creates a robust yet smooth finish.

Great Taste Awards 2022 - Credit: Sam Pelly

Two Star Winners

Meat and Fish

1. Eversfield Organic - 28 Day Dry Aged Organic Beef Rib on the Bone

2. Lovaton Farm - Lleyn Hogget Rolled Shoulder

3. Meridian Sea Ltd. - Premium Salt Anchovy Fillets

4. Pipers Farm - Grass Fed Lamb Loin

5. Pipers Farm - Grass Fed Mutton Shoulder

6. Rare & Pasture - Organic Beef & Smoked Garlic Salami

7. Rare & Pasture - Organic Pork & Fennel Salami

Cheese

1. Quickes Traditional - Mature Clothbound Cheddar

2. Quickes Traditional - Vintage Clothbound Cheddar

3. Sharpham Partnership - Sharpham Camembert

Desserts and Sweet Treats

1. Roly's Fudge Franchise - Sea Salt Fudge

2. The Devon Fudge Company - Stem Ginger Fudge

3. Creamo’s Craft Ice Cream - Green Cardamom Coconut Cake

Pies

1. Little & Cull - Steak, Shin & Tribute Ale Pie

2. Little & Cull - Chicken, Portobello Mushroom & Truffle Pie

3. Little & Cull - Chicken, Smoked Ham Hock & Leek Pie

4. Chunk of Devon - Homity Pie

Judging in progress at the Great Taste Awards 2022 - Credit: Sam Pelly

Condiments and Sauces

1. Bell and Loxton - Bell and Loxton Garlic Oil

2. Quickes Traditional - Lady Prue Whey Butter

3. The Bay Tree Food Co. - Glorious Garlic Pickle

4. Moorish - Moorish smoked humous with chilli harissa

5. Oxygen House - Oxygen House Honey

Breads and Biscuits

1. Fresh Flour Company - Sourdough cracker - Honey and Sea salt

2. Fresh Flour Company - Ancient wheat Reginette

3. Fresh Flour Company - Ancient wheat Rigatoni

4. Fresh Flour Company - Ancient wheat Capellini

5. Fresh Flour Company - Sourdough Digestive biscuits

6. Just Like Mumma's - Oaties

Drinks

1. Devon Distillery - SloeD Gin

2. Voyager Coffee - Colombia | Finca Los Alpes (natural carbonic maceration)

3. Voyager Coffee - Peppermint Tea

4. TORS Vodka Limited - TORS Vodka

5. Sidmouth Gin - Crab apple liqueur’Red Dragon’

6. The Organic Plantmilk Company - Organic Almond Plantmilk

7. The Organic Plantmilk Company - Organic Hazelnut Plantmilk

8. Dartmoor Whisky Distillery - American Oak Ex-Bourbon Cask Single Malt

9. Boo Chi Kombucha - Boo Chi Kombucha Fresh Mint to Revive





All Great Taste 3-star award-winning products are re-judged to find this year’s regional Golden Fork Trophy winners and Great Taste Supreme Champion 2022 which will be announced at a live awards event at Southwark Cathedral in London on September 5th.

To see the full list of Devon winners at the Great Taste Awards 2022, head to greattasteawards.co.uk/results.

