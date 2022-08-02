The delicious Norfolk produce winners at the Great Taste Awards

Norfolk picked up more than 40 awards at the Great Taste Awards 2022, including two coveted Three Star ratings.

A judging panel of over 500 food and drink professionals have flexed their finely honed tastebuds at this year’s Great Taste Awards (GTA), blind-tasting 14,205 different products from 110 countries.

Established in 1994, Great Taste is organised by the Guild of Fine Food, who are based in Dorset, and is the world’s largest, longest standing and most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food and drink producers – it is the highest global accolade based entirely on taste.

Taking place over 90 days in both Dorset, at the Guild of Fine Foods HQ in Gillingham, and London judging venues, a rotating panel of industry expert have taste tested everything from tea, beer and olive oil to cheese, marmalade and ready meals. Only 5,556 products – 39.1% of the total products entered this year – received either a Great Taste 1-, 2- or 3-star award.

The top rating is a Great Taste 3-star, which will have been sanctioned by over 20 expert palates, and this year just 241 products have been awarded this top accreditation, including two from Norfolk.

Three Star Winners

1. Sunfire Spirits - Sunfire Spirits Sloe Gin

Sunfire Spirits Sloe Gin, is made with fresh Sloe’s handpicked from the countryside which are then steeped in Sunfire's premium Dry Gin, just long enough to give you the perfect balance between the fruity Sloe and exquisite Gin.

2. Mindful Mixology - Lychee Martini

This delicate yet boozy cocktail hits all the right notes and is perfectly balanced. Lychee liqueur is mixed with vodka, citrus and a delicious dry vermouth made from Chardonnay grapes, chamomile, and verbena.

Mindful Mixology's three star winner - Credit: Mindful Mixology/Great Taste Awards

Two Star Winners

1. Booja-Booja Company Ltd - Chocolate Salted Caramel Truffles

At Booja-Booja the team have been making delicious vegan and organic treats, right here in Norfolk, since 1999. They are true pioneers in the world of vegan confectionery. Every chocolate truffle and tub of ice cream they make is vegan, organic, and dairy-free, as well as gluten-free and soya-free too.

2. Strangers Coffee Company Ltd - Twin Peaks Blend

Strangers Coffee Company was established in 2009 by Alex Sargeant and Samuel Maddocks with William Maddocks later joining the team in 2014. The three brothers have spent over a decade learning the skills of the industry, focusing on the quality & ethics of the coffees they source, roast and serve.

3. Bonallack Home Cooked - 5:2 Blend

A delicious combination of toasted whole-grain flakes carefully blended with 5 different seeds and 2 nut varieties. The 5:2 Blend does not taste remotely sweet but wonderfully wholesome instead.

4. The Tealady - Lemon Marmalade

A fresh tasting marmalade which is bright and vibrant on the tongue without bitterness. Soft shreds of Italian lemons are refreshing making this a super wake-up food on a dull morning.

5. East Coast Gelato - Salted Milk

East Coast Gelato are a popular Norfolk gelato ice cream maker based in Hunstanton, Norfolk. They make award winning gelato, ice cream and sorbet using fresh, local, natural ingredients wherever possible.

Great Taste Awards 2022 - Credit: Sam Pelly

6. Lakenham Creamery Ltd - Norfolk County Rich Butterscotch

Norfolk County Dairy Ice Cream can be described as 'The Connoisseur's Choice'. It's exceptionally high cream content and traditional batch method of production produces an exceptionally smooth and decadent ice cream.

7. Barsham Brewery - Bitter Old Bustard

A 4.3% russet coloured best bitter that’s brewed with three of Britain’s finest hop varieties for a perfectly balanced taste. It’s named after one of England’s finest birds; the Great Bustard - once a regular sight on the fields of East Anglia.

8. Edmunds Cocktails - Edmunds Pornstar Martini and Edmunds Negroni

Edmunds' Pornstar Martini is a sharp passion fruit liqueur and sweet vanilla vodka. It is a celebration of flavour with a fun and fruity kick, a real modern classic. On the other hand, their Negroni compromises of Gin, vermouth and Campari, making this sophisticated yet simple Italian classic.

All Great Taste 3-star award-winning products are re-judged to find this year’s regional Golden Fork Trophy winners and Great Taste Supreme Champion 2022 which will be announced at a live awards event at Southwark Cathedral in London on September 5th.

To see the full list of Norfolk winners at the Great Taste Awards 2022, head to greattasteawards.co.uk/results.

