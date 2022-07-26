4 of the best Somerset ciders for summer

We’ve picked four great ciders that have come out of Somerset, the home of the great drink.

Thatchers Gold

A classic - Thatchers Gold - Credit: Thatchers Cider



This is a cider that is popular on draft in pubs across Somerset.

Thatchers, a family business, has been making cider for more than a century and has dozens of different types of the alcoholic beverage to its name (though it has brought out a non-alcoholic version).

Thatchers Gold is medium dry cider and extremely refreshing – perfect with a barbecue in the summer or spicy food all-year-round.

Sheppy’s Original Cloudy Cider

David Sheppy, is a sixth generation Master of Cider and he carries out his role 200 years on from the very first cider the Sheppy family produced.

Original Cloudy Cider is a light blend of David’s traditional Somerset cider and a touch of pure cloudy apple juice to produce a lightly sparkling medium sweet Sheppy's cider with a crisp and fruity flavour.

Harry’s Dabinett Cider

There’s not many Somerset cider drinkers who haven’t tried Harry's Cider - Credit: Bill Bradshaw



A regular at foodie events, there’s not many Somerset cider drinkers who haven’t tried Harry's Cider.

Harry won his first Great Taste Award in 2017 and scooped the overall champion in CAMRA’s National Cider Competition in May the following year. Harry’s single variety Dabinett claimed Supreme Champion for 2018 at The British Cider Championships.

The medium-sweet cider won its class, the Arthur Davies Cup and Reserve Champion at the British Cider Championships (held at the Bath & West Show) this year.

Wilkins Farmhouse Cider

Now this is ‘proper’ cider that will put hairs on your chest.

You can order it by the flagon only, but when we say ‘order’ farmer Roger Wilkins says he does ‘do email’ and you need to call him at lunchtime or teatime as he’s ‘a busy farmer an’ ' working other times’ to order your cheese and cider. What can we say, this is Somerset and it’s ‘proper’ is Wilkins.

