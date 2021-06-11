WIn a picnic hamper from Booths

Win

Published: 10:52 AM June 11, 2021

Wherever you lay your blanket, that's your lunch - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There’s no better way to enjoy the summer than on a blanket in your favourite spot, with the sun beating down and good food and drink within easy reach.

And you could give your next picnic a touch of luxury – and be the envy of your fellow picnickers – by winning a super Booths hamper filled with perfect picnic produce.

To be in with a chance of winning the hamper, submit your answer in the online form below. (Featured image for illustration purposes only)