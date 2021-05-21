You can now have a 'beforenoon' tea in Norwich

Published: 11:14 AM May 21, 2021

It's hard to find someone who doesn't enjoy the decadence of an afternoon tea but now you can partake in a 'beforenoon' tea, a hybrid of afternoon tea and breakfast which is available in Norwich



Everyone loves afternoon tea and everyone loves the most important meal of the day, breakfast, so when The Assembly House on Norwich's Theatre Street brought the two together, it was immediately a big hitter.



The Assembly House is known for its regal dining rooms in which guests can enjoy its award-winning afternoon teas which come in the classic style with sandwiches, scones and cakes and there is usually a themed afternoon tea on the go, from seasonal offerings such as festive teas or Halloween teas with spooky themed cakes. The current seaside themed afternoon tea consists of sandwiches and scones with nautical themed cakes and sweets and the option to add cinnamon sugared donut bites or a mermaid freakshake.





Adding to its roster of expertly crafted afternoon and cream teas is the beforenoon tea. This indulgent twist on breakfast includes a cooked breakfast or eggs Benedict then a three-tiered tray of breakfast themed goodies including yoghurt and granola shot glass, three cheese toastie, mini blueberry muffin and a mini croissant filled with cream cheese and smoked salmon.





Add some breakfast cocktails for a boozy treat such as the house Bloody Mary, a mimosa made with Cointreau, fresh orange juice and Champagne or have your morning coffee in the form of an espresso martini.



Beforenoon tea at The Assembly House is £22.95 per person with extras and cocktails available for an extra charge. Book yours via the website.