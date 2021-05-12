Breda Murphy reveals her food loves

Published: 5:56 PM May 12, 2021 Updated: 6:01 PM May 12, 2021

Breda Murphy’s Whalley restaurant is a Lancashire institution. Breda, former Inn at Whitewell head chef, before she opened her fine dining restaurant and deli more than a decade ago, has kept people happy with deliveries during the lockdown with delicious deliveries and has now launched delivery nationwide. Here, Breda reveals her food loves.

First dish you learnt to cook?

Parsley sauce to accompany ham and bacon as we always breed our own pigs at home.

Most vivid childhood food memory?

My mother’s fabulous rhubarb fool.

Most memorable meal out?

For my husband’s ‘big birthday’ at Hotel de Toiras, Saint Martin, Ill de Re.

Favourite ingredient?

Anything fresh, local and organic.

Describe your cooking style in three words?

Simple, clean and fresh.

If not a chef, what would you be?

Psychologist

Your dream dinner guest?

Liam Neeson

What's your guilty food pleasure?

Tiramisu

Who are your local food heroes?

All my food suppliers who have kept going through the craziest 12 months.

A chef who inspires?

My mother.

A place you love to eat?

Marlfield House, County Wexford in Southern Ireland.

A dish for 2021?

Try our Irish Whiskey Sticky Toffee Pudding.

Your hope/wish for 2021?

Success of our new nationwide restaurant-quality food delivery service.

bredamurphy.co.uk