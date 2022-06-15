Club Soda launches Brighton's first Mindful Drinking Festival

Looking to cut down your alcohol consumption? Check out Club Soda's Mindful Drinking Festival at Brighton's famous Open Market on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th July 2022.

The free event will showcase over 40 of the best low and no-alcohol brands available. Visitors will also be able to sample tasty craft beers, wines, spirits, lower-sugar sodas, tonics and infusions.

There will also be a series of cocktail masterclasses, beer tastings, drink talks with local experts, and inspirational talks about changing drinking habits and living a healthier lifestyle over the two-day festival in Brighton.

Club Soda founder Laura Willoughby MBE said: "A festival in Brighton has been a long-time in the planning. We are so glad this is our first big event after covid. You don't have to be alcohol-free come along, you may just want to swap out a few alcoholic drinks for something a bit healthier. So, whether you're going sugar-free, on a fitness regime, drinking more mindfully, or going alcohol-free, we think you will find something to hit the spot."

Where: The Open Market, Brighton BN1 4JU

When: Saturday 9 and Sunday 10th July 2022 from 10 am to 5 pm

More information and book tickets: www.joinclubsoda.com/brighton-mindful-drinking-festival





Read more of the best Sussex content here:

8 fabulous festivals in Sussex you won't want to miss this summer

Blue Flag Beaches 2022: 4 outstanding Sussex beaches to visit

This Sussex walk has been named the best in South East England

14 unmissable open-air theatre productions in Sussex this summer