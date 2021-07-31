Cider drinkers' paradise at Brogdale

Published: 2:48 PM July 31, 2021 Updated: 11:02 AM August 2, 2021

There will be over 50 ciders and perries to enjoy at the Brogdale Cider weekend - Credit: Brogdale

The Bank Holiday Weekend of August 28 - 29 promises a real treat for lovers of a drink made from Kent's finest apples: cider. It's taking place at Brogdale, near Faversham, home to the magnificent collection of all sorts of fruit trees. As well as orchard tours and cider-making demonstrations, there'll be live music from local bands and family games to enjoy.

Undoubtedly the starts of the show, though, will be around fifty locally produced ciders and perries for visitors to sample and enjoy. Visitors can take part in a cider trail, fair games, orchard tours, cider-making demonstrations and enjoy a schedule of live music from popular, local bands.

Apple pressing will be on offer over the weekend at Brogdale - Credit: Brogdale

Sara Smile, operations manager at Brogdale Collections, says: “What a lovely way to spend your bank holiday weekend - sampling the best of Kentish artisan cider, taking a walk in the orchards then sitting back in our wildlife meadow to enjoy some of the region’s favourite bands. Brogdale is a lovely location with acres of orchards that are home to the National Fruit Collections – the world’s largest collection of temperate fruits and a beautiful spot for visitors to enjoy. By supporting this event, visitors will not only have a wonderful time, they’ll be raising funds for Brogdale Collections Charity, which provides education and access to the Collection for the public, too.”

A free shuttle bus will be running from Faversham mainline train station to Brogdale throughout the weekend, allowing visitors easy access from public transport routes. Tickets cost £5 for children, £10 for adults and £25 for a family.

brogdalecollections.org/event/brogdale-cider-trail/

