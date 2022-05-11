Brighton's Burger Brothers to compete in Britain's Top Takeaways

Nads and Fash of Burger Bros in Brighton on Britain's Top Takeaways which airs on BBC Two - Credit: BBC / Ricochet / Stuart Wood

Popular Brighton burger bar takeaway Burger Brothers will be competing in Episode three of Britain's Top Takeaway, a national competition on BBC Two aiming to find the UK's greatest takeaway food.

Nads and Fash serve up indulgent and flavourful burgers out of their trendy North Laine burger bar that has amassed cult status over the years. In fact, it could be said that a trip to Brighton is not complete until you've had a Burger Brothers burger.

Burger Brothers reign supreme at the number one spot on TripAdvisor's Quick Bites in Brighton list so it is no wonder that Nads and Fash will find themselves competing against contenders: The Burger Shop in Worcester, Dope Burger in Hull, Mooshies in London and Bear Kitchen in Wakefield.

Presenters Sara Cox and Darren Harriott dig into Burgers on episode three of Britain's Top Takeaways - Credit: BBC / Ricochet / Stuart Wood

This mouth-watering burger-centric episode will air on BBC Two on Wednesday 11th May at 8 pm. Judging the epic takeaway burgers will be an expert panel of takeaway loving families alongside special guest judges, Heaton Moor Tennis Club.

Episode 3 of Britain's Top Takeaway will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after airing on TV: www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001778g





