Tickets now on sale for the 20th Anniversary Cotswold Life Food & Drink Awards!

Following on from last month's announcement that judging was underway for our 20th Anniversary Cotswold Life Food & Drink Awards, now comes the anticipation of waiting for the big reveal of the finalists.

Once Round One judging had been completed – following the five-point criteria for each business entered – four businesses from each category were contacted and told to expect judges for the second part of the process. This was completed in one of three ways, depending on the category: an organised meeting between the judges and representatives of the business; an unannounced visit; or a chef tasting session. For all judging visits, the judges submitted scores against the set criteria following each meeting, and these scores determined the standings within the category.

So, again, we'd like to thank you for taking the time to nominate in our 2022 Food & Drink Awards, and wish the very best of luck to all our finalists, who will be revealed in our October issue. It's sure to be a fabulous evening at Cheltenham Racecourse on October 17, sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with the finest food & drink producers, chefs, restaurateurs and other movers and shakers in the industry, so we really hope you can join us for good food, drink and company... plus all the awards excitement you can handle. You'll find ticket info on the facing page, so don't delay and we'll see you on the night!

Candia McKormack, Cotswold Life editor

Book tickets for #CLFDA22 now

We offer two ticket options: single tickets or table packages to suit you. With prices starting at £85+VAT for a single ticket, and £1,000+VAT for our Table Package, guests will be welcomed with a drinks reception before being seated and served an exquisite three-course meal consisting of local produce, accompanied by a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

The awards ceremony will take place after the meal with our special guest host. Once the awards have commenced, you can take advantage of our unique networking opportunities and congratulate winners and finalists. It’s sure to be a night to remember, so don’t miss out.

Table Package

Table of ten for the awards dinner

Sumptuous local produce-based three-course meal, followed by coffee and petit fours

Fizz upon arrival and 45-minute drinks reception, providing ample opportunity to greet guests and mingle

Exclusive networking opportunities

Five bottles of wine and a selection of beer and soft drinks

Premium table placement closer to the stage

Book your tickets now by visiting our dedicated website: foodawards.cotswoldlife.co.uk

