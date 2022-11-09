The best places for Christmas Day lunch in Somerset

Don't worry about the dishes this year, enjoy someone else cooking Christmas Day lunch - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you're wondering which restaurants are open on Christmas Day in Somerset, we've gathered together some of the best places serving a delicious menu this year.

Cadbury House, Frost Hill, Congresbury

This big country hotel has had generations of the same families returning year in and year out on Christmas Day. Cadbury House also offers residential packages to save that drive home afterward.

This year it is offering three courses plus a cheeseboard and coffee and mince pies for adults at £99 and children (aged two-12) £49.

The Castle Hotel at Taunton, Castle Green, Taunton

An indulgent feast awaits this year at the independent The Castle Hotel at Taunton, in Somerset's county town. Enjoy a glass of Champagne on arrival followed by a five-course menu created by Head Chef, John Godfrey.

The price is £149 per person.

Plate at The Bird Hotel, Pulteney Road, Bath

With its own Alpine lodge this winter, this snazzy hotel is also setting up winter dining domes outside and is ever at the forefront of new gastro ideas in Bath.

On Christmas Day the hotel's restaurant, Plate, will offer dining guests four courses, followed by chocolates and a 'tipple from the naughty shelf' at a cost of £125 per person, children half price.

The Swan, Cheddar Road, Wedmore

Another smart gastro pub option is The Swan at Wedmore. With classy options like dressed crab and seared breast of wood pigeon to start with, its menu does stand out.

Christmas Day lunch is priced at £95 per person this year.

The White Hart, Somerton

A gorgeous and rustic pub, The White Hart cannot wait to welcome you this festive season with exceptional food made of only the highest quality ingredients.

Christmas Day lunch will cost £95 pounds per person and includes three delicious courses.