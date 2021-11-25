4 of the finest festive meal kits from around Lancashire and Lakeland

Nothing quite beats shopping locally – supporting the small producers who have been a lifeline through lockdowns and proudly fly the flag for our part of the world. But, Christmas is a busy affair at the best of times, and this year, with so much to do and so little time, a couple from Windermere has come up with a collection of luxury food boxes, featuring the finest fare from over 20 local artisan producers and farmers, including Hawkshead Relish, Lovingly Artisan, Peter Gott, and Carvetii Coffee.

Husband and wife Imogen Royall and Matt Kenyon came up with their Dine in the Lakes boxes during the first lockdown. They saw how many local suppliers were struggling to get their products to customers, and were inspired to create a platform that would provide an alternative source of business for the region’s leading artisans, many of whom had been forced to close their doors.

All boxes are accompanied by a generous selection of additional treats hand-picked from the region's most talented producers; many of whom are the preferred suppliers of the region’s acclaimed Michelin-star chefs. They are available to be delivered anywhere in the country (mainland UK), whether that be at home or on staycation.

Imogen says: ‘We’ve always been passionate about food and in particular the incredible producers here in Cumbria and decided to combine our love of both with our desire to do something to support local businesses to create a gourmet food delivery service.’

Matt adds: ‘The support and generosity we’ve received from local artisans and farmers has been incredible. At a time when many didn’t know what their futures held, they provided us with their time, knowledge and expertise to help make Dine in the Lakes a viable business.

‘It’s really brought what is already a close community closer together. We’re incredibly proud to work together to collectively champion Cumbria and to start sharing the region’s finest produce with the rest of the country as we spread the word about our fantastic local producers.’

Dine in the Lakes food boxes are available online now at dineinthelakes.co.uk. Christmas boxes range from £45 to £85, with a number of optional finishing touches available to be added to every box. Nationwide delivery is available every Friday with £1 from every box donated to The Lake District Foundation and Growing Well.

Côte at Home

Manchester and Liverpool restaurants Côte have launched their Christmas

dinner kits for 2021. Côte at Home’s Christmas boxes have a centrepiece of either turkey roulade or a vegetarian feast, plus all the trimmings – from braised spiced red cabbage to herb and garlic brussels sprouts. The pudding is a layered meringue torte with praline cream, chocolate sauce and edible glitter. Perfect for those short on time, it takes only 30 minutes to prepare.

Côte at Home’s Turkey Box is £84.95 and the vegetarian box is £49.95, cote.co.uk

Leaf

Popular Liverpool restaurant Leaf launched a Christmas dinner at home kit that proved so popular, they’re bringing it back. The three-course menu has a choice of starters, mains and puddings. Starters include ham hock, pork belly and tarragon terrine, with spiced pineapple chutney, toasted focaccia. Mains range from traditional turkey with all the trimmings to a chestnut and mushroom strudel, with miso ketchup and pickled golden beets. Sweet options include Ray’s of Prescot Christmas pudding with brandy sauce, or a mascarpone and tonka bean panna cotta with satsuma suzette.

The Christmas menu is £29.99.

GBBO

If watching Scouse cake queen Lizzie Acker and the rest of the country’s top amateur bakers battle it out on GBBO has given you an appetite to try baking this Christmas, you can now experience the magic of the Bake Off tent, in the comfort of your own kitchen. The Bake Off Box offers one off baking boxes which deliver specially developed recipes and equipment, from The Great British Bake Off. Baking fans will receive the weighed-out ingredients for a show stopping Christmas gingerbread cake with snowy gingerbread houses, a Bake Off cake stand, and the recipe.

£36.99, bakeoffbox.co.uk