Win an Advent Selection Box from Chococo 

Helen Stiles

Published: 1:11 PM October 24, 2022
Two boxes of chocolates with Christmas decorations - Chococo Advent chocs

Chococo's Advent Selection Boxes in Classic and Vegan - Credit: Chococo

We’ve teamed up with award-winning Dorset chocolatiers Chococo to offer Dorset magazine readers the chance to win one of their highly-sought after Advent Selection Boxes. 

Established in Swanage in 2002 by husband-and-wife team Claire and Andy Burnet, Chococo has won over 118 fine food awards for their chocolates, all handmade in Dorset, including: Great Taste Awards, International Chocolate Awards and Academy of Chocolate Awards. They were also declared Food & Drink Hero in the Dorset Magazine Food, Drink & Farming Awards in 2019, not only for their award-winning chocolates, but also for flying the flag for Dorset in their choice of flavours and ingredients, and their passion for using plastic-free, recyclable, compostable or reusable packaging in all their products.  

All their chocolate is sustainably sourced, from its Cocoa Horizons verified chocolate made with 100% sustainably sourced cocoa, including Chococo’s bespoke 45% house milk chocolate made with Venezuela origin Sur del Lago cocoa beans, to Direct & Raisetrade chocolate produced in country of origin specifically for Chococo by Martinetti Cocoa in Ecuador, Luker Chocolate in Colombia and Chocolaterie Robert in Madagascar.

One of their most popular creations at this time of year is the Advent Selection Boxes which comes in Classic Advent Selection Box (£26) and the Vegan Advent Selection Box (£26).  

Chcoco Advent Selection Box of chocolates with 25 chocolates

Chococo Classic Advent Selection Box featuring 25 handmade chocolates in dark and milk varieties - Credit: Chococo

This year’s Classic Advent Selection Box, of 25 flavours, include new ones such as Dorset’s Conker Port Barrel Gin & Juniper, and Black Forest Gateau topped with Dorset-made sour cherry jam, as well as 2022 Great Taste Award-winners Tangerine Dream and Molasses Caramel. 

Green box Chococo Advent Selection Box vegan chocolates 25 of them

Chococo's Vegan Advent Selection Box featuring 25 chocolates in 14 flavours in dark and oat m!lk - Credit: Chococo

The Vegan Advent Selection Box features 14 different flavours in Dark and Oat M!lk chocolate, so only two repeats, including their new Hazelnut Latte Cluster, and festive flavours such as Tawny Port & Fig, Sticky Toffee Pudding and Ginger & Marzipan.  

For Chococo’s full Christmas range visit chococo.co.uk

