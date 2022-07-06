Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Win

Win an exclusive dining experience in Mark Hix’s Dorset home

Author Picture Icon

Helen Stiles

Published: 1:28 PM July 6, 2022
Updated: 2:29 PM July 6, 2022
Dorset chef Mark Hix cooking for a small group of people at his home in Charmouth

Mark Hix hosting one of Mark's Kitchen Table events at his home in Charmouth - Credit: Matt Austin

We’ve teamed up with the legendary Dorset chef Mark Hix to offer one Dorset magazine reader two places at Mark’s Kitchen Table for this special dining experience at his house in Charmouth with its views of the Jurassic Coast.

Mark’s Kitchen Table experiences began 14 years ago when Mark Hix first opened his restaurant in Lyme Regis. As the restaurant was closed every Monday, Mark hosted a special lunch or dinner for eight people in the kitchen there, preparing a four-course meal with wine for guests seated along the pass. When The Oyster & Fish House in Lyme Regis opened seven days a week, he decided to move these events to his home in Charmouth, welcoming guests to his hillside lodge with its fabulous views over Lyme Bay.   

There are plenty of ‘Chef Table’ experiences across the country, but none where the chef invites guests into his own private home for an intimate but relaxed dinner party. 

Dorset chef Mark Hix in the kitchen of his home in Charmouth in Dorset

Mark Hix looks forward to welcoming you to dine at his Dorset home in Charmouth - Credit: Matt Austin

Whether you are buying a ticket or two to join one of the regular gatherings, or arranging your own private event for that special occasion, Mark’s Kitchen Table events are like no other dining experience. An ideal gift for foodie friends or relatives, a treat for yourself, or even an annual celebration for some returning guests.  

On arrival Mark and his front of house host will welcome you with a Hix Fix – his signature cocktail served at The Oyster & Fish House made with Julian Temperley’s morello cherries and Rob Corbett’s Castlewood Classic Cuvee. Take in the breath-taking views of Charmouth beach and Dorset’s Jurassic Coast as you enjoy a canape of Mark’s home smoked salmon - cured and smoked in his garden in the ‘Hix Smokin’ House’. 

Chef Mark Hix cooking for guests in his home in Charmouth in Dorset

Mark cooking up one of the dishes at Mark's Kitchen Table, held at his home in Charmouth - Credit: Matt Austin

As you pull up a seat at Mark’s stunning kitchen island, you’ll enjoy plenty of Castlewood and Tonnix wines throughout to complement the six-courses of small plates that Mark has prepared and cooked in front of you featuring local seasonal produce and often ingredients he has foraged that day specially for the meal.  

Each event includes a Hix Fix on arrival, lunch or dinner with wine, a signed cookbook and goody bag. All dietary needs are catered for. 

Cost £225 per person, events held monthly. Find more details at theoysterandfishhouse.co.uk/marks-kitchen-table/  

Mark Hix tops up a wine glass at a lunch event at his house in Dorset

Guests will enjoy a six course meal, all cooked by Mark with wine - Credit: Matt Austin

WIN! Two Places at Mark’s Kitchen Table 

We’ve teamed up with Mark Hix to offer one Dorset magazine reader the chance to win a pair of tickets to one of Mark Hix’s Kitchen Table events at his home in Charmouth. To be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize, go to the link below to enter online. Competition closing date is August 31, 2022.  

Fill out my online form.

No cash alternative, Mark’s Kitchen Table events are held monthly and you will be offered the next available date. Find out more here 


Competitions
Dorset Magazine
Dorset

