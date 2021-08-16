Review: Is the Bistrot Pierre meal kit value for money?

Published: 11:43 AM August 16, 2021

There's no better time to try a home cooking box - Credit: C SKIDMORE

With home cooking taking off over the past year there's no better time to try out a 'do it yourself' box. So, here's the lowdown on how to get yourself a Bistrot Pierre at home box and how I got on with turning it into a Sunday lunch for the family

Where can you get a Bistrot at home box?

Log on to the Bistrot at home site here and choose from a whole range of boxes to suit your culinary tastes.

Which box did I try?

I tried the Roast Beef Box for four, which is priced at £75.

What was delivery like?

Extremely smooth, with a specific two-hour time slot sent to me on the day of delivery and plenty of communication beforehand to state which day the delivery would be attempted.

On arrival, the food was well chilled and well packaged and everything was intact and in place.

What were my first impressions of the Bistrot at home box?

On opening the boxes, the first thing I clocked was the menu and instructions, which meant all the pots and boxes of ingredients were far less daunting.

The instructions were easy to follow - Credit: C Skidmore

Everything was laid out in boxes stating whether it was part of the starter, main or dessert, which made it appear ever more straightforward.

How simple is the cooking of the Bistrot Pierre at home box?

The instructions are incredibly easy to follow and a three-course meal was cooked with minimum fuss, minimum effort and all in under an hour.

Whilst it is obvious which pot is the salt, which packet is the butter and, of course, which is the meat, the herbs weren't quite so easy to distinguish and a label would have been helpful.

As a keen home chef I could distinguish the rosemary, but there was one pot of chopped herbs, which I thought was thyme for the carrots and we ended up with parsley on them instead (the thyme was already in with the carrots, despite it being listed separately on my list of box contents).

But despite the very small above confusion with herbs (perhaps you'd be correct in thinking it was a silly mistake on my part!), the rest of the box was beyond easy to put together.

What was the Bistrot Pierre meal like?

Delicious!

The starter of toast et champignons was superb. The mushrooms fricassee came ready prepared and just needed heating, I popped the sourdough under the grill for two minutes either side, with the lardons too. And, hey presto! So simple.

The mushroom starter - Credit: C Skidmore

Then onto the main, with the beef left resting for 10 minutes while we ate our starters.

The potatoes were really good (I'd suggest cooking these within 24 hours of delivery rather than the suggested 48 hours though). I normally pride myself on roast potatoes but I've learnt a trick or two with the rosemary and rock salt that these were cooked with.

I've learnt a trick or two about cooking roast potatoes - Credit: C Skidmore

The beef was flavoursome and, whilst the ends were a little chewy, I think it's because my oven cooked it a little too much, so adjust yours accordingly!

The beef was packed with flavour - Credit: C Skidmore

The red wine jus (or gravy as we call it at home) was packed with flavour; herbs, stock and meaty red meat all came through.

The red cabbage had a beautiful clove taste coming through and the green beans were perfectly al dente. The carrots were a little underdone for me, but again this is a warning about using your cooking 'nose' a little with timings as all ovens are different.

I have to say there was plenty of food and we ended up sharing one dessert and then having the rest over the following days. Speaking of dessert, the sticky toffee pudding was rich, gooey and sickly sweet, just as it should be. The perfect finale to Sunday lunch.

Bistrot Pierre has a restaurant in Beach Road, Weston-super-Mare.





