Cornwall on a Plate

Published: 10:49 AM February 3, 2021 Updated: 5:01 PM February 3, 2021

Since opening on Charlestown Harbour in 2016, The Longstore family-owned restaurant has established itself as a firm favourite when it comes to Cornish steaks & seafood. Specialising in big cuts such as tomahawk steaks or 40oz porterhouses every steak is aged to perfection and sourced locally. Converted from an old tall ships mast shed, the restaurant has an airy, open loft layout with tables taking in the harbour scenery & historic square riggers.

Wine lovers will also appreciate the Longstore’s intimate hideaway wine bar, The Winestore, located just downstairs where diners can enjoy a glass of fizz or after-dinner port or sample its tapas menu.

thelongstore.co.uk