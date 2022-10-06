Our 20th Anniversary Food & Drink Awards are here!
- Credit: Andrew Higgins©Thousand Word Media Ltd
The excitement is building for this year’s Cotswold Life Food & Drink Awards
As I write this, we’re on the eve of our 20th Anniversary Food & Drink Awards evening... and it’s all rather exciting.
As our finalists get ready for the big reveal on the night of Monday, October 17 at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, final preparations are being made for the big night. Table plans are being drawn up, final tweaks are being made to menus, wine is being ordered, and our wonderful hosts Emma Samms and Simon McCoy are rehearsing their lines.
We’ll be revealing the winners in our December issue (on sale November 25), and sharing the photographic highlights from the night, so, for anyone joining us, this is to remind you to wear your best bib ‘n’ tucker and be on your best behaviour (whilst the cameras are pointed in your direction... at other times, we expect you to be whooping with joy and cheering on our finalists).
As this is our first #CLFDA since 2019 – as well as being our 20th Birthday – we’re looking forward to a top night championing the Cotswolds’ incredible food and drink industry, while highlighting all the hard work and creativity that goes on behind the scenes; there really is so much to celebrate.
Best of luck if you’re a finalist, and look forward to seeing you there!
Candia McKormack,
Cotswold Life editor
Twitter: @CotsLifeEditor
Headline Sponsor:
Warner’s Supermarkets
Event Partner:
Cotswold TV
Category sponsors:
Headline Outstanding Contribution
Warner's Supermarket
Pub of the Year
NFU Mutual: Moreton-in-Marsh & Cheltenham
Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
Peter Hickman Hairdressers
Best Food Product or Producer
The Royal Agricultural University
Best Drinks Producer
Hazlewoods Accountants and Business Advisers
Chef of the Year
NFU Mutual: Moreton-in-Marsh & Cheltenham
Outstanding Service
Barrington Decorators
Sustainability and Environmental
Severn Wye’s Gloucestershire Target 2030 programme
Best Newcomer
Café, Coffee or Teashop of the Year