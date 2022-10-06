Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Our 20th Anniversary Food & Drink Awards are here!

Author Picture Icon

Candia McKormack

Published: 3:14 PM October 6, 2022
Updated: 4:02 PM October 6, 2022
the Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2019.

The 2019 Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards - Credit: Andrew Higgins©Thousand Word Media Ltd

The excitement is building for this year’s Cotswold Life Food & Drink Awards

As I write this, we’re on the eve of our 20th Anniversary Food & Drink Awards evening... and it’s all rather exciting.  

As our finalists get ready for the big reveal on the night of Monday, October 17 at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, final preparations are being made for the big night. Table plans are being drawn up, final tweaks are being made to menus, wine is being ordered, and our wonderful hosts Emma Samms and Simon McCoy are rehearsing their lines. 

Simon McCoy with Emma Samms at The Variety Telethon

Simon McCoy with Emma Samms at The Variety Telethon - Credit: Emma Samms

We’ll be revealing the winners in our December issue (on sale November 25), and sharing the photographic highlights from the night, so, for anyone joining us, this is to remind you to wear your best bib ‘n’ tucker and be on your best behaviour (whilst the cameras are pointed in your direction... at other times, we expect you to be whooping with joy and cheering on our finalists).  

As this is our first #CLFDA since 2019 – as well as being our 20th Birthday – we’re looking forward to a top night championing the Cotswolds’ incredible food and drink industry, while highlighting all the hard work and creativity that goes on behind the scenes; there really is so much to celebrate. 

Best of luck if you’re a finalist, and look forward to seeing you there! 

Candia McKormack,
Cotswold Life editor
Twitter: @CotsLifeEditor

Cotswold Life Food & Drink Awards 2022

Cotswold Life Food & Drink Awards 2022 - Credit: foodawards.cotswoldlife.co.uk

Headline Sponsor:

Warner's Supermarkets

Warner's Supermarkets - Credit: warners-stores.co.uk

Warner’s Supermarkets 

Event Partner: 

Cotswold TV

Cotswold TV - Credit: Cotswold TV

Cotswold TV

Category sponsors: 

Headline Outstanding Contribution 

Warner's Supermarkets

Warner's Supermarkets - Credit: warners-stores.co.uk

Warner's Supermarket 

Pub of the Year 

NFU Mutual

NFU Mutual - Credit: NFU Mutual

NFU Mutual: Moreton-in-Marsh & Cheltenham 

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year 

Peter Hickman Hairdressing

Peter Hickman Hairdressing - Credit: Peter Hickman Hairdressing

Peter Hickman Hairdressers 

Best Food Product or Producer 

Royal Agricultural University

Royal Agricultural University - Credit: Royal Agricultural University

The Royal Agricultural University 

Best Drinks Producer 

Hazlewoods

Hazlewoods - Credit: Hazlewoods

Hazlewoods Accountants and Business Advisers

Chef of the Year 

NFU Mutual

NFU Mutual - Credit: NFU Mutual

NFU Mutual: Moreton-in-Marsh & Cheltenham 

Outstanding Service 

Barrington Decorators

Barrington Decorators - Credit: Barrington Decorators

Barrington Decorators 

Sustainability and Environmental

Severn Wye

Severn Wye - Credit: severnwye.org.uk

Severn Wye’s Gloucestershire Target 2030 programme

Best Newcomer 

Café, Coffee or Teashop of the Year

Cotswold Life

