Nominations open for the 20th Anniversary Cotswold Life Food & Drink Awards!

It’s that time again – the Cotswold Life Food & Drink Awards are back, and we want to know your favourites

Headline Sponsor:

Warner's Supermarkets - Credit: warners-stores.co.uk

Warner’s Supermarkets

Event Partner:

Cotswold TV - Credit: Cotswold TV

Cotswold TV

Cotswold Life Food & Drink Awards at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

The 20th Anniversary Cotswold Life Food & Drink Awards, to be held at Cheltenham Racecourse on October 17, will champion and highlight the fantastic food and drink businesses in our region.

From local tea shops to pubs, independent retailers to restaurants, we want you to nominate your favourites.

We made the difficult decision – not once, but twice – to postpone the awards, in 2020 and 2021, because of the effect COVID-19 has had on the industry. Too many of our dearly-loved restaurants, pubs, hotels, cafés and producers found it a difficult time; with constantly changing government guidelines surrounding hospitality, staff being furloughed, challenges in recruiting – and re-recruiting – skilled people, and loyal patrons feeling nervous about leaving their homes. It simply didn’t feel like the right time to be celebrating our usually thriving food and drink businesses.

While some, sadly, had to call it a day, others found new ways in which to operate in challenging times; setting up takeaway services, delivering the complete restaurant service direct to homes, introducing subscription models, and installing all manner of shelters in gardens. In 2020 we saw quirky open-sided ‘pods’, fairy light-festooned marquees, geodesic domes and tipis – many staying as attractive long-term additions – and we’ve also seen traditional pubs transformed into village stores, selling everything from fruit and veg to daily papers.

The way in which independent Cotswold businesses have joined forces to share experiences and ideas during these difficult times has been truly heart-warming, and fills us with both hope and excitement for the days to come. And so, we’re pleased to be launching our Food & Drink Awards for the 20th year, and hope you’ll join us in recognising some of our heroes.

Candia McKormack, Cotswold Life editor

NOMINATE HERE!

The famous CLFDA goodie bag! - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

*************

Our 2022 Sponsors

Headline Sponsor:

Warner’s Supermarkets

Warner's Supermarkets - Credit: warners-stores.co.uk

warners-stores.co.uk





Event Partner:

Cotswold TV





Cotswold TV - Credit: Cotswold TV

cotswoldtv.com





Sponsors:

Headline Outstanding Contribution

Warner's Supermarkets - Credit: warners-stores.co.uk

Warner's Supermarket

Pub of the Year

NFU Mutual - Credit: NFU Mutual

NFU Mutual: Moreton-in-Marsh & Cheltenham

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Peter Hickman Hairdressing - Credit: Peter Hickman Hairdressing

Peter Hickman Hairdressers

Best Food Product or Producer

Royal Agricultural University - Credit: Royal Agricultural University

The Royal Agricultural University

Best Drinks Producer

Hazlewoods - Credit: Hazlewoods

Hazlewoods

Chef of the Year

NFU Mutual - Credit: NFU Mutual

NFU Mutual: Moreton-in-Marsh & Cheltenham

Outstanding Service

Barrington Decorators - Credit: Barrington Decorators

Barrington Decorators

Sustainability and Environmental:

Severn Wye - Credit: severnwye.org.uk

Severn Wye’s Gloucestershire Target 2030 programme

Available to sponsor:

Best Newcomer

Resilience and Innovation

Café, Coffee or Teashop of the Year

For further details about sponsorship, contact events coordinator Ben Hope: ben.hope@archant.co.uk

*************

NOMINATION CRITERIA

Outstanding Contribution

This category recognises an individual working for Cotswold food and drink who excels in their role and deserves to be applauded for their work and commitment to the industry. The Outstanding Contribution award is not just a look back over a career, but also a look at the impact this businessperson is having both on the present and the future of Cotswold food and drink.

This is a non-entry category.

Pub of the Year

This category combines traditional country drinking pubs and those recognised as dining pubs. The whole experience needs to be taken into account for this category. Customer service, value for money and the quality of the food and drink should all be accounted for. How well does the establishment use and name local suppliers and do they clearly understand their market?

Café, Coffee or Teashop of the Year

This category recognises that tea and coffee shops are an integral part of the Cotswold food and drink scene, and this is a chance to nominate your favourites. Is there a good selection of coffees and loose-leaf teas to hand? Are the scones freshly baked and served with local jams? We’re looking forward to hearing about your favourites.

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

This category is open to any restaurant that makes a significant contribution to Cotswold food and drink culture in their area, offering quality locally sourced produce. This restaurant will offer an incomparable dining experience, everything from the ambience to the service and most importantly the food. Do they use locally sourced ingredients where possible? Look through their wine list, do they have local as well as international wines and champagnes and can the staff tell you more if you ask? We’d expect nothing less from the future Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year.

Best Food Product or Producer

Today’s Cotswold food culture is a competitive one with consumers demanding top quality products. This category gives you a chance to nominate a food product, made by a Cotswold farmer, producer, retailer or manufacturer. Think about a product you trust or one whose packaging and/or presentation you value and understand more than any other.

Best Drinks Producer

This is your opportunity to nominate your favourite drinks product made by a Cotswold producer. Consider the taste, indulgence and if the product is value for money. Does the packaging or presentation clearly state it is from the Cotswolds and what entices you to purchase the product?

Chef of the Year

The Cotswolds is filled with talented chefs who make up the fantastic array of restaurants we have here. The Chef of the Year will be someone who has devoted him or herself to the cause of serving the best possible food. They will display fantastic technical ability, use a wide range of seasonal ingredients, present food in a striking manor and have an understanding of how flavours work together.

Outstanding Service

This category is on the hunt for an outstanding level of service that makes for a truly enjoyable visit to the food and drink venue. The ability to understand and anticipate customer’s needs, good knowledge of menus, and dishes, provenance of ingredients and of familiarity of drinks will all be taken in to account. A personable approach that complements the establishment and enhances the visit is key. They are a person whose achievements have helped put the Cotswolds firmly on the map as an innovative and dynamic place within food and drink.

Best Newcomer

This category is open to anyone in the food or drink industry who has started a new venture within the last two years. We want to know what impact they have made on the local community and whether they have started to achieve any success further afield. Are they helping to promote Cotswold food and drink to a new audience?

Resilience and Innovation

This category recognises businesses within the Cotswold food and drink industry who have demonstrated innovation, resilience and adaptation, along with support for their local communities. Which business to you has stood out above the rest in overcoming a major challenge?

Sustainability and Environmental

This award recognises businesses that implement sustainable practices and recognise the importance of their impact on the environment. Judges will look for businesses that have reduced their impact on the environment through a specific initiative or can demonstrate a long-term sustainability improvement. Has your local café ditched disposable coffee cups or your favourite restaurant only serving seasonal produce?

HOW TO NOMINATE

Visit foodawards.cotswoldlife.co.uk to nominate in any or all of the categories.

Closing date: Sunday, June 19. Contact events coordinator Ben Hope: ben.hope@archant.co.uk





*************

SPONSOR PROFILES

Headline Sponsor:

Warner’s Supermarkets

Warner's Supermarkets - Credit: warners-stores.co.uk

Warner’s has been the headline sponsor of the Cotswold Life Food & Drink Awards since 2008. As a champion of local food and drink, store owner Guy Warner works closely with Cotswold-based artisans and producers, also providing them with a great route to market through Warner’s stores in and around the Cotswold area. The goal is to make shopping for great-tasting local food and drink as easy as shopping for your everyday essentials. See the latest range of Warner’s local food and drink heroes at warners-stores.co.uk

Event Partner:

Cotswold TV

Cotswold TV - Credit: Cotswold TV

Cotswold TV is a TV and video production company filming for clients nationally and internationally. We've all got the ability to capture high-quality video using the device in our pocket – Cotswold TV steps in when it requires a 'little more effort'. Producing content for business and TV of all sizes, spanning a vast array of themes. Cotswold TV is proudly filming our Cotswold Life Food and Drink Award nominees for the 12th year.





Sponsors:

Barrington Decorators

Barrington Decorators - Credit: barringtondecorators.com

Specialising in high-end traditional interior decoration, period restoration, gilding and contemporary bespoke finishes – providing services for residential and luxury commercial projects including country estates and private residencies, as well as historical conservation work. Based in Cheltenham Barrington is perfectly situated to cover the Cotswolds, Gloucestershire and the surrounding areas.





Hazlewoods

Hazlewoods - Credit: Hazlewoods

Hazlewoods is a UK Top 30 independent Business Advisers and Chartered Accountants. With over 100 years’ experience, its experts have been providing specialist accountancy, tax, audit and business advice to clients of all shapes and sizes including its specialist food and drink team guiding businesses through their first steps to helping international businesses manage their overseas operations.





NFU Mutual: Moreton-in-Marsh & Cheltenham

NFU Mutual - Credit: NFU Mutual

Since formation in 1910 NFU Mutual continue to offer expert insurance to the farming community and remain an integral part of the British countryside. NFU Mutual have become a leading name outside farming, offering an extensive range of personal cover with the same expertise. They are owned by and run for its 900,000 members, working hard to protect their interests.





Peter Hickman Hairdressers

Peter Hickman Hairdressing - Credit: Peter Hickman Hairdressing

The Peter Hickman Group comprises five hairdressing salons throughout Gloucestershire.

Peter’s commitment to training and development includes an in-house school of hairdressing. Their staff are highly motivated people and are ready to move forwards. The importance of highly trained qualified and motivated staff has always been seen as the keystone of the business.



The Royal Agricultural University

Royal Agricultural University - Credit: Royal Agricultural University

The Royal Agricultural University (RAU) is at the forefront of agricultural education with over 1,000 students studying courses from agriculture, business and enterprise, farm management, food security, and rural land management. Graduates are highly employable and the RAU's Enterprise Programme embeds entrepreneurship across the university, they pride themselves on its ability to meet the demand for land-based expertise worldwide.





Severn Wye’s Gloucestershire Target 2030 programme

Severn Wye - Credit: severnwye.org.uk

Severn Wye Energy Agency is a sustainability charity based in Gloucestershire and promotes energy efficiency, low carbon development and renewable energy. Severn Wye’s Target 2030 programme helps Gloucestershire businesses reduce their carbon footprint with free expertise and grants. To date, the Target 2030 project has given over £1.5m in grants to SMEs, saving over 2000 tonnes of CO2 annually.

TO NOMINATE YOUR COTSWOLD FOOD & DRINK SUPERSTARS, CLICK HERE!