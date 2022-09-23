Announcing our 2022 Cotswold Life Food & Drink Awards finalists!

20th Anniversary Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards

Warner's Supermarkets

Cotswold TV

This is the moment you’ve been waiting for...

We’re very proud to announce our wonderful finalists for the 20th Anniversary Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards, taking place on Monday, October 17 at Cheltenham Racecourse.

It’s been no small feat for our judges to travel the length and breadth of the Cotswolds to visit all of the following finalists, sampling and cogitating along the way in order to decide who should be the overall heroes in their fields.

So, now the countdown begins to the big night and the grand reveal of the worthy winners on the night by our hosts, husband-and-wife team Emma Samms and Simon McCoy. If you’d like to secure tickets to the best celebration of food and drink in the Cotswolds, visit our website today and we’ll look forward to seeing you on the night. It’s all going to be rather wonderful, so I really do hope you can join us.

Candia McKormack,

Cotswold Life editor

Best Drink Producer

Dunkerton's cider - Credit: Dunkerton's cider

Dunkerton's Cider

For nearly 40 years, Dunkertons have been making award-winning premium organic cider and perry crafted in artisan spirit and vision with a team of 25 people. In 1988, Dunkertons Cider was awarded Soil Association certification as both grower and producer for their commitment to environmental values. They now have apples and pears supplied from growers scattered around the three agrarian counties of Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, and Worcestershire.

Hayles Fruit Farm - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hayles Fruit Farm Ltd

Hayles Fruit Farm is a third-generation, family owned and run business located on the outskirts of the Cotswold market town of Winchcombe. The farm was originally planted in 1880 by Lord Sudeley. Now more than 100 years on, it continues to operate as a commercial venture farmed by the Harrell family since the 1950’s and using apples from their own orchards, to make apple juice and cider.

Poulton Hill - Credit: Poulton Hill

Poulton Hill Vineyard

A small family-run vineyard situated in the heart of the idyllic Cotswold countryside, Poulton Hill carefully hand-harvested their first vintage in October 2012, and have produced multi-award winning wines every year since. A two woman team, Poulton Hill undertake all vineyard work by hand and manage the day to day running of the onsite shop, The Cellar Door ensuring high quality from vine to customer.

Woodchester Valley Vineyard and Winery - Credit: © Maria Stengard-Green

Woodchester Valley Vineyard and Winery

Woodchester Valley are a single estate Cotswold Vineyard and Winery, with three vineyards around the Stroud Valleys at Amberley, Woodchester and Stonehouse. Producing award winning still and sparkling wines from the limestone rich soils of the Cotswolds, Woodchester was founded in 2007 by the Shiner family with trials at Amberley. They now have 58 acres under vine and employ a team of 34 full time or part time staff.

Best Food Product or Producer

Cherry Moo - Credit: James Rouse Photography

Cherry Moo, Luxury Handmade Ice Cream

Cherry Moo is a producer of luxury handmade ice cream based in Quedgeley, Gloucestershire. Passionate creator, Lisa Denham, began trading in 2020 from her home kitchen, and has developed her ice cream into a class of its own. Winner of six Great Taste Awards and receiving phenomenal reviews, she aspires to create a premium parlour and national delivery service, maintaining her ethos of simplicity and production by hand.

Old Farm - Credit: Old Farm

Old Farm

Old Farm has been selling home-produced lamb, Hereford beef and Glamrock pork since 2004 from their farm shop which won the Cotswold Life award in 2012! Their aim has always been to enable the local community to buy good quality and affordable produce direct from the farm keeping food miles to a minimum. They have a loyal customer base who appreciate the service offered, which is about more than just selling meat.

Jolly Nice - Credit: Jolly Nice

Jolly Nice

Jolly Nice is a multi-award-winning farm shop and drive-through, located between Cirencester and Stroud. It employs more than 70 local people across seven departments, making everything from scratch, using ingredients produced by organic and regenerative farming methods. It was founded in 2013 by third generation farmers Rebecca and Simon Wilson who wanted to find a more sustainable way to work with the land, the livestock and the community.

Cotswold Gold - Credit: Sophie Carson Photography

Cotswold Gold

Cotswold Gold produces premium Extra Virgin cold pressed rapeseed oil, dressings and mayonnaise on the family farm just outside Broadway. The environment is at the very heart of the business, and the focus is on using only sustainably-grown crops, which are grown on the farm whilst keeping waste below 1%. All products are grown, harvested, pressed and bottled in the Cotswolds, and are used widely across the region.

Best Newcomer

The BBQ Society - Credit: The BBQ Society

The BBQ Society

Recently named one of the UK’s best BBQ spots by INews, The BBQ Society was started in 2020 during lockdown by Ben and Sophie Williams, who began cooking and serving slow-cooked meats and hot dogs to their friends and family. The business grew quickly and as of 2022, they have two kitchens in Gloucester and Stroud. They work very closely with all their local farms and bakeries to ensure their food is truly the best.

JR Cakes - Credit: JR Cakes

JR Cakes Limited

JR Cakes Limited is owned by husband and wife team, Josh and Katie Reynolds, who started their venture during the first lockdown. With the help of Josh’s parents, who gave up their garage for a commercial, purpose-built kitchen, they started providing a delivery service in Gloucestershire with weekly brownie boxes. Already established as an award-winning cake business, JR Cakes now supplies cafes, pubs, garden centres and more and have just invested in a new premises to help them grow for 2023.

Waterside Kitchen & Bar - Credit: Waterside Kitchen & Bar

Waterside Kitchen & Bar

Situated on the peaceful banks of Walters Lake at The Cotswolds Waterpark, Waterside Kitchen & Bar is the perfect haven to relax with friends and family. Offering an ever-changing menu that is reflective of the season and boasts sustainable, local ingredients, guests can choose from small plates of delicious food to be enjoyed throughout the day, alongside carefully selected wines and drinks.

Café, Coffee and Teashop of the Year

Wayside Farmshop and Tea Room - Credit: Wayside Farmshop and Tea Room

Wayside Farmshop and Tea Room

Wayside is a purveyor of fresh local produce established in the 1950s as a seasonal roadside fruit and veg stall on the A44 near Broadway. The business was developed in the 1990s with a kitchen being built for preserve making and baking and in 2016 the business was bought by Tom and Becky Cumberland who have grown the business, adding in homemade sausages and cider.

Blockley Café - Credit: Blockley Café

Blockley Café

Located in the beautiful village of Blockley where the BBC series Father Brown is filmed, Blockley Café is lead by Craig Stanley who has owned the business for just over five years. In that time the Café has grown considerably and now employs around fifteen people. With a local and seasonal menu, Blockley maximises the best of the outstanding produce on its doorstep and aims to offer something for everyone from breakfast to lunch, cakes, pastries, coffees and cocktails.

Grouch Coffee - Credit: Grouch Coffee

Grouch Coffee

Grouch Coffee started in 2017 as a one-woman mobile business serving the Cotswolds with outstanding coffee and homemade bakes from a tiny tuk-tuk. Shortly after the pandemic struck, Grouch relocated to Moreton-In-Marsh train station and a love affair with the townsfolk began to blossom. When a permanent shop became available, owner Kelly recruited a small team and today Grouch is established and beloved by Moreton locals and tourists alike!

The Glasshouse at Holloways - Credit: The Glasshouse at Holloways

The Glasshouse at Holloways

The Glasshouse is the stunning farm-to-fork café at Holloways, the renowned contemporary country living furniture retailer in Suckley, Worcestershire. With its own herd of pedigree Hereford beef cattle and abundance of Great Taste Award-winning food and drink producers on the doorstep, the Glasshouse has been serving delicious, locally-sourced dishes for breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea for the past 13 years.

Chef of the Year

Brett Russell of Tierra & Mar, with wife Silvia - Credit: tierraandmar.co.uk

Brett Russell, Tierra & Mar

Brett Russell is the owner and the chef at Tierra & Mar, a fine dining Spanish-influenced restaurant in Cirencester. Using fresh local products, he likes to innovate, create different dishes with seasonal products. All their suppliers are from or around Cirencester. His parents have a smallholding nearby where he gets pigs, lambs and eggs. He always focuses on the flavour of the dishes, presentation and to make sure the customers have a great experience. Open since 2017, they have achieved local and national awards, including 2AA rosette this year.

Prithvi, Cheltenham - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Dinesh Ramsurn, Prithvi

Dinesh moved to the UK from Mauritius to join the British Army, where he spent eight years serving, and during his time won an astonishing 14 medals representing the combined services in culinary competitions. He has also cooked for the Queen. Now chef at Prithvi where dining is considered an emotional experience, where every little detail matters. A great meal comes with great service, atmosphere and, of course, the company – and, at Prithvi, the restaurant aims to enhance and elevate the Indian classics.

Jon Howe, Lumiere - Credit: lumiererestaurant.co.uk

Jon Howe, Lumiere Restaurant

Jon Howe has been chef proprietor at Lumiere Restaurant, located in the centre of Cheltenham, for the past 14 years. After studying at Bath College, Jon trained under some of the finest Michelin-starred chefs in the country. He also competed with great success in several international competitions with the British Culinary team, was shortlisted for a Catey for being one of the first chefs in the country to switch to a cook-at-home model during the pandemic lockdowns, and most recently was awarded The British Culinary Federation’s Louis Cipolla Award for Restaurant Chef of the Year.

Ols Halas, Circus Sauce - Credit: giffordscircus.com

Ols Halas, Giffords Circus/Circus Sauce

Giffords Circus is a vintage village green circus that tours the UK every summer. It’s much more than a circus, though; it’s a magical nod to old-fashioned circus with a glamorous twist, that appeals to both young and old, and with a cult following of local farmers, rock stars and A-list celebrities. Circus Sauce, run by Ols Halas, is Giffords Circus’ unique, travelling licensed restaurant which opens for dinner in the evening. Dinner is a rustic extravagant three-course feast using local and seasonal ingredients.

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Yoku Cheltenham - Credit: no131.com

Yoku Cheltenham

The Lucky Onion has always been about the food. Their vision for Yoku Cheltenham had this at the heart of the proposition and promise, going above and beyond to provide an exclusive fine-dining experience to raise the bar locally. Their uncompromising passion for delivering on the age-old traditions of Omakase and Shun principles in the service, and seasonal culinary philosophy, brings an authentic and truly unique restaurant to the Cotswolds.

Purslane, Cheltenham - Credit: Kirstie Young

Purslane Restaurant

Purslane is a family-run restaurant in central Cheltenham specialising in sustainable British seafood. This year marks its 10th birthday, and it is run by a close-knit team of eight employees. The restaurant has been listed in the Michelin Guide since 2013, has achieved a score of six in the Good Food Guide and was recently awarded two AA Rosettes.

Tierra & Mar - Credit: tierraandmar.co.uk

Tierra & Mar

Tierra & Mar is a fine dining Spanish-influenced restaurant in Cirencester that opened in 2017. The family-run business has achieved local and national awards, including two AA rosette this year. They like to innovate by creating different dishes using seasonal, local products from Cirencester or nearby. The focus is on the flavour of the dishes, presentation and to make sure the customers have a great experience.

Lumiere, Cheltenham - Credit: lumiererestaurant.co.uk

Lumiere Restaurant

Lumiere is an innovative ingredient-led, fine dining experience in the heart of Cheltenham. Their five-person team, led by husband-and-wife Jon and Helen, has a focus on the best British produce sourced from a network of dedicated farmers, fishermen, producers, and their own family-run farm. Since opening in January 2009, Lumiere has received numerous local and national awards, including AA Restaurant of the Year for England, three AA Rosettes, a Green Star Initiative from Michelin and is regularly listed amongst the Top 20 Restaurants in the UK by Hardens.

Outstanding Service

Cotswold Ice Creams - Credit: cotswoldicecreamco.co.uk

Cotswold Ice Creams

Cotswold Ice Cream started in 2021 as the pandemic took hold, firstly delivering around local houses on a tricycle and then progressing to a spot next to the river in Bourton-on-the-Water. As well as offering fantastic local ice cream, they offer great customer service, free tasters, a free flavour swap if not ‘wowed’, and money-back guarantee if not one of the best ice creams ever eaten. This is truly an ice cream experience to remember and certainly ‘The cream of Bourton’.

Kibou Cheltenham - Credit: Nic Crilly-Hargrave Photography

KIBOU Japanese Kitchen & Bar

KIBOU was one of the first Japanese restaurants in the Cotswolds and remains a firm favourite in Cheltenham. Starting life as a small basement restaurant, it outgrew its original home and moved to new, larger premises in 2020. But that hasn’t stopped it still being one of the most difficult restaurants in Cheltenham to get a table, with regulars and new customers all eager to sample their taste of Japan and experience their signature effervescent and attentive service.

Circus Sauce - Credit: giffordscircus.com

Giffords Circus/Circus Sauce

Circus Sauce is a unique, travelling licensed restaurant which opens for dinner in the evening after the Giffords Circus show. It has a weekly changing menu of a rustic, extravagant three-course feast, served on large Emma Bridgewater serving platters and using local and seasonal ingredients by a team of talented chefs, led by Circus Sauce head chef and cookbook author Ols Halas. Also expect the occasional appearance of members of the circus troupe dining alongside you to add to the magical experience.

Waghorne Butchers - Credit: waghornesbutchers.co.uk

Waghornes Butchers

Waghornes can be traced back to 120 years. Owned by Nigel Kavanagh for the past 38 years – with the help of daughter Kelly – they have a team of five, based in Prestbury. Waghornes pride themselves on high-quality local produce and putting the customer at the heart of what they do. They have previously won the customer service award and hope to continue growing as a business. They look forward to meeting new customers.

Pub of the Year

The Bathurst Arms, North Cerney - Credit: Candia McKormack

Bathurst Arms

Nestled alongside the River Churn in the picturesque Cotswold countryside, The Bathurst Arms is the perfect country escape for both locals and visitors. Their traditional pub offers old-world rustic charm, fused with cosy corners and alfresco dining to enjoy with the whole family, whether sipping a cocktail under festoon lighting in the tepee or indulging in their renowned Sunday roast next to the fire.

The Old Fox at Coaley - Credit: oldfoxatcoaley.co.uk

The Old Fox at Coaley

The Old Fox is a welcoming country pub in Coaley, managed by experienced owners who bought the previously closed pub in 2017. The Fox is both a busy village local and popular eatery, employing 16 staff. Eating and drinking in a relaxed atmosphere is the business ethos, while focusing on freshly-produced food with a contemporary twist, and a range of ales and wines from Gloucestershire producers.

The Ship Inn, Brimscombe - Credit: theshipstroud.co.uk

The Ship Inn, Brimscombe

Wesley Birch and his team took over The Ship in June of 2021 and worked tirelessly to refurbish the pub. They opened a month later with the aim of offering great beers, delicious food and a warm welcome. Despite navigating trade in the aftermath of the pandemic, the support they received from the community of Brimscombe saw them go on to employ 15 members of staff, with friendships formed and fun had along the way.

The Woolpack - Credit: thewoolpackslad.com

The Woolpack

Tucked into the edge of the Slad Valley, The Woolpack has been celebrated for its unique charm for more than 300 years. It still holds the magic and simplicity of an untouched treasure. This tiny pub and its vine-covered terrace provides an intimate backdrop for people to come together and enjoy good local beers and beautiful food.

Sustainability and Environmental

Godsells Cheese - Credit: godsellscheese.com

Godsells Cheese

Godsells Cheese have been making artisan cheeses for 21 years, using milk from their own family-run ‘Free Range’ grazing cows. Based in Leonard Stanley, Gloucestershire, a team of six dedicated local ladies and gentlemen help make the cheese, while the dairy herd is managed by daughter Lily, assisted by a team of four. A recent addition of a milk vending machine at farm gate, selling unhomogenised fresh farm milk with their cheeses has emphasised sustainability all round.

Hobbs House Bakery - Credit: hobbshousebakery.co.uk

Hobbs House Bakery

First established in 1920, Hobbs House Bakery are a fifth-generation family business with over 130 staff members, baking exceptional bread, cakes and pastries in Chipping Sodbury. They serve their communities from their five shops in the Cotswolds, and supply many farm shops, delis and restaurants throughout the South West. Hobbs House Bakery are a Certified B Corporation, which means they meet the highest standards of social and environment impact.

Cotswold Gold - Credit: cotswoldgold.co.uk

Cotswold Gold

With Cotswold Gold, the environment is at the centre of the business – from sustainably grown crops to reduction of waste down to less than 1%. A true British product. Their extra virgin cold-pressed rapeseed oil, dressings and mayonnaise are produced on the family farm, just outside Broadway in Worcestershire.

Warner's Supermarkets

Outstanding Contribution

In association with our headline sponsor, Warner's Supermarkets, we will conclude the evening with the announcement of the individual or business whom we believe should be applauded for their work and commitment to the industry. The Outstanding Contribution award looks at the impact they have had on the Cotswold food and drink industry, with previous winners including Julian Dunkerton, Rob Rees and Tom Kerridge.