Judging underway

The Cotswold Life Food and Drink Awards 2013 at Cheltenham Racecourse - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Following on from last month's announcement that nominations have closed for our 20th Anniversary Cotswold Life Food & Drink Awards, now comes the essential judging process...

As ever, it's going to be enjoyable but challenging for our judges as they come together to complete round one of judging, reviewing the entries following the five-point criteria. From this, the top four businesses from each category will be shortlisted and, once this process is complete, the shortlisted businesses will be contacted regarding the next stage of the process.

Round two of judging will be completed at the four shortlisted business premises in one of three ways, depending on the category: an organised meeting between the judges and representatives of the business; an unannounced visit; or a chef tasting session. For all judging visits, the judges will submit scores against the set criteria following each meeting, and these scores will determine the standings within the category.

All judging will be completed by August 12. Businesses will be advised if they have been selected as a finalist shortly after, and the judges will also supply feedback to each shortlisted business following the awards event.

So, thank you for taking the time to nominate in our 2022 Food & Drink Awards, good luck to all nominees, and we hope to see you at Cheltenham Racecourse on October 17!

Candia McKormack, Cotswold Life editor

Sponsor profiles

This month we are learning a little bit more about two more of our 2022 sponsors: NFU Mutual: Moreton-in-Marsh & Cheltenham, and Severn Wye’s Gloucestershire Target 2030 Programme.

NFU Mutual - Credit: NFU Mutual

NFU Mutual: Moreton-in-Marsh & Cheltenham

When seven farmers from the Midlands set out to attract new union members in 1910, few of them would have predicted how successful they’d be.

Yet, over a century later, NFU Mutual continue to offer expert insurance to the farming community and remain an integral part of the British countryside. They have grown to become a leading name outside farming too, and now offer an extensive range of personal cover with the same expertise.

'It’s our mutuality which sets us apart. We are owned by and run for our over 900,000 members, and we work hard to protect their interests. From our 295 local agent offices offering personal service to our tailored quotes you cannot get on price comparison sites, your needs are at the heart of everything we do.

'Gaining accolades is one way of being recognised for the high standards of customer service and cover which we provide. We take pride in the fact that many of our general insurance products have received recognition from third parties, demonstrating our commitment to providing you with a comprehensive level of cover.

'But we are not standing still. Supporting our communities is very important to us. We’re committed to helping protect the environment, championing rural communities through events and initiatives, and continuing to offer the best care possible for you, our members.

'We have come a long way in the last century, and we are looking forward to the next one.'

Severn Wye - Credit: severnwye.org.uk

Severn Wye’s Gloucestershire Target 2030 Programme

Target 2030 is a business energy efficiency project that aims to support small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Gloucestershire, Swindon and Wiltshire to achieve a change in their energy consumption, putting them on a more sustainable footing for the future.

The service is funded through the European Regional Development Fund and delivered by Severn Wye Energy Agency, a Gloucestershire sustainability charity with over 20 years of experience supporting local businesses.

The programme aims to support over 300 Gloucestershire SMEs and 90 SMEs in Swindon and Wiltshire, offering two branches of support:

Free energy efficiency survey

A free energy efficiency survey from one of Severn Wye Energy Agency’s expert Business Energy Advisors, along with an analysis of historical energy bills and a detailed energy action plan report highlighting the key points and recommendations.

30% grant funding towards improvements

Following on from the survey you’ll be able to apply for partial grants towards installing recommended energy efficiency measures. Grants are in the range of £500 to £60,000. The grant is subject to meeting a minimum carbon saving and covers 30% of the cost of purchase and installation.